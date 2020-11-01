Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14: After Salman Khan confronts Rubina Dilaik over violence claims, Sara Gurpal comes out in her support

Bigg Boss 14: After Salman Khan confronts Rubina Dilaik over violence claims, Sara Gurpal comes out in her support

Evicted Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sara Gurpal has cited examples of her eye and Shehzad Deol’s eye injuries as well as Abhinav Shukla’s face injury to back Rubina Dilaik’s claim that violence is used in the house.

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 15:58 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sara Gurpal has spoken in favour of Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rubina Dilaik.

Hours after Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan reprimanded Rubina Dilaik over her claims of use of violence in the house, evicted contestant Sara Gurpal has come out in her support. She said that violence is indeed used in the house and even presented a few examples as proof.

Taking to Twitter to extend her support to Rubina, Sara wrote, “#RubinaDilaik is right by saying hinsa hoti hai ! #BigBoss ne saaf saaf bola hota hai ki bal (strength) ka upyog na kre.lekin task k waqt yes hinsa hoti hai.log insaniyat bhul jate hai. My eyes ! #AbhinavShukla’s face #ShehzadDeol s right eye! Kuch examples hai. Thank you (Rubina is right by saying that there is use of violence in the house. Bigg Boss clearly says not to use strength but there is still violence during tasks, people forget humanity. My eyes, Abhinav Shukla’s face, Shehzad Deol’s right eye! These are some examples).”

 

In a recent episode, Salman accused Rubina of labelling everyone’s ‘passion’ as ‘violence’. Referring to a recent task which led to a fallout between Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina said that the task was about ‘baatcheet (communication)’ and not a show of strength. “Yeh strength ki baat nahi thi, toh bag kyun pakda kaske (If it was not about strength, why did you grab onto the bag so tightly?)” Salman asked her.



 

Also read: Aly Goni to join Jasmin Bhasin on Bigg Boss 14: ‘I thought I could spend 3 months without you but then I saw tears in your eyes’

He asked Rubina why she held onto Jasmin when Rahul was pulling the bag from her. “Kya yeh passion nahi tha? Apna passion, passion, doosron ka passion, violence (Was that not passion? Your passion is passion but others’ passion is violence)?” he asked her.

Rubina said that it is easy to sugarcoat violent behaviour and call it ‘passionate’ and ‘obsessive’ but this aggression is nothing but violence.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Don’t forget those who questioned existence of Ram,’ says PM Modi
Nov 01, 2020 16:01 IST
Hizbul Muhajideen chief commander Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Nov 01, 2020 17:08 IST
CSK vs KXIP Live: Deepak Hooda keeps KXIP going in Abu Dhabi
Nov 01, 2020 17:10 IST
Nitish Kumar govt is anti-woman, Congress ups ante in Bihar
Nov 01, 2020 16:27 IST

latest news

NEP’s approach is to realise new system aligned with 21st century education goals: Kasturirangan
Nov 01, 2020 17:05 IST
Big cat recaptured 24 hours after it escaped from cage in Kerala
Nov 01, 2020 17:01 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Congress attacks govt on women’s safety in UP, Bihar and all the latest news
Nov 01, 2020 16:57 IST
KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020 Latest Match updates
Nov 01, 2020 17:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.