Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni-Abhinav Shukla fight over Rahul Vaidya, Twitter is divided in support

Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni-Abhinav Shukla fight over Rahul Vaidya, Twitter is divided in support

Bigg Boss 14’s Aly Goni and Abhinav Shukla fought over Rahul Vaidya’s captaincy.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 07:17 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Aly Goni-Abhinav Shukla fight over Rahul Vaidya.

They have been together, even in competitions against each other. Looks like the old bond seems to be breaking on Bigg Boss 14. On Tuesday’s episode, Abhinav Shukla was seen throwing Aly Goni out of the captaincy race who later got very angry. Aly then decided to avenge himself by blocking others from playing the task.

As Aly and Abhinav engaged in a heated exchange of words, fans of both actors on Twitter also fought. Even former contestants shared their views. VJ Andy Kumar claimed that the episode revealed the true colours of Aly’ friendship. He tweeted, “#AlyGoni Negative na dhikne ke dhar se, #RubiNav se fake Dosti ka parda faash ho hi gaya! I wish ke #RubinaDiliak aur #AbhinavShukla ab likhe raklein ki aapka koi dost nahin hai!”

 

Bigg Boss 12 contestant Somi Khan tweeted, “#AlyGoni already cleared #RahulVaidya & #JasminBhasin are his priorities still #Abhinav is begging for captaincy every time he does that 2 bar #SalmanKhan ne bola hai bheekh mat maango, phir bhi ye nhi shudrega. Inke hath mein soone ka katoora dedo phir bhi ye bheekh maangega (Salman had advised him not to beg but he won’t listen. They will conitnue to beg even if they have a golden bowl).”



 

 

“#AlyGoni - jab #RahulVaidya samne khada toh mai kisi ko kyu banne doon? Yaar obvious hai Rahul ne 2 bar captain banaya Aly uske liye efforts karega (When Rahul is right here, why should I allow anyone else to the captain? Love their friendship #BiggBoss14,” she added.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 written update day 78: Sonali Phogat is the new wild card entry, Eijaz fights with Nikki, Jasmin and Rahul

Aly made it clear that he will support Rahul because he wants to see him as the captain. Abhinav disagreed and said that under no condition will he let Aly support Rahul. He also reminded Aly that he has supported him in the past and he expects him to return the favour during tasks.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ protest day 28: Decision on further talks with Centre today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
New Covid strain may be in India already: Experts
by Anonna Dutt
Wistron violence: Lessons for Indian manufacturing
by Roshan Kishore
Love or ‘jihad’? A consent dilemma
by Dhrubo Jyoti and Rohit K Singh

latest news

‘Australia won’t give spicy wickets, they know Bumrah, Ashwin can take 20’
by hindustantimes.com
Farmers’ protest day 28: Decision on further talks with Centre today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Donald Trump must blame Russia for cyber attack on US, says Joe Biden
by Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Man City, 2nd-division Brentford into cup semis in England
by Associated Press
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.