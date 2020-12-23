Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni-Abhinav Shukla fight over Rahul Vaidya, Twitter is divided in support

They have been together, even in competitions against each other. Looks like the old bond seems to be breaking on Bigg Boss 14. On Tuesday’s episode, Abhinav Shukla was seen throwing Aly Goni out of the captaincy race who later got very angry. Aly then decided to avenge himself by blocking others from playing the task.

As Aly and Abhinav engaged in a heated exchange of words, fans of both actors on Twitter also fought. Even former contestants shared their views. VJ Andy Kumar claimed that the episode revealed the true colours of Aly’ friendship. He tweeted, “#AlyGoni Negative na dhikne ke dhar se, #RubiNav se fake Dosti ka parda faash ho hi gaya! I wish ke #RubinaDiliak aur #AbhinavShukla ab likhe raklein ki aapka koi dost nahin hai!”

Bigg Boss 12 contestant Somi Khan tweeted, “#AlyGoni already cleared #RahulVaidya & #JasminBhasin are his priorities still #Abhinav is begging for captaincy every time he does that 2 bar #SalmanKhan ne bola hai bheekh mat maango, phir bhi ye nhi shudrega. Inke hath mein soone ka katoora dedo phir bhi ye bheekh maangega (Salman had advised him not to beg but he won’t listen. They will conitnue to beg even if they have a golden bowl).”

“#AlyGoni - jab #RahulVaidya samne khada toh mai kisi ko kyu banne doon? Yaar obvious hai Rahul ne 2 bar captain banaya Aly uske liye efforts karega (When Rahul is right here, why should I allow anyone else to the captain? Love their friendship #BiggBoss14,” she added.

Aly made it clear that he will support Rahul because he wants to see him as the captain. Abhinav disagreed and said that under no condition will he let Aly support Rahul. He also reminded Aly that he has supported him in the past and he expects him to return the favour during tasks.

