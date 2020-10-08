Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni blasts Nikki Tamboli for getting close to Sidharth Shukla, asks her to have ‘self-respect’

Aly Goni lashed out at Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli for getting close to Sidharth Shukla on the show and asked her to have some ‘self-respect’. Aly reminded Nikki of Shehnaaz Gill’s love for Sidharth. In the previous season of Bigg Boss, Sidharth and Shehnaaz were one of the most popular couples, with fans calling them Sidnaaz. However, after the show ended, they claimed to be just good friends.

In a tweet, Aly wrote, “Nd this girl tamboli I don’t know what she wana prove with all this..whole world knows that how much shehnaz love Sidharth and I m sure he also loves her but as an actor I can understand he is playing a game that’s y he is there.koi self respect naam ki cheez hoti hai behan (sister, there is such a thing called self-respect).”

At the same time, Aly defended his close friend and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin for her closeness with Sidharth. Without taking her name, he said that he was ‘proud’ of her and that she was just doing a task. Aly and Jasmin have been linked together in the past, but they have denied being in a relationship.

“Some people are so dumb here lol come on guys it’s a game she was doing her task.. and we all know she is best in it. kkk ho ya fir bb.. stop making stories.. we know the reality and I m proud of her bcoz I told her before going give ur best and she giving her best #bb14,” he wrote.

The girls in Bigg Boss 14 were given a chance to win immunity from being nominated. They were asked to impress Sidharth and get a tattoo from him. Nikki, Jasmin, Pavitra Punia, Rubina Dilaik were seen wooing him through a sensuous rain dance.

