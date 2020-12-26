Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni goes down on one knee to propose to a contestant but its not Jasmin Bhasin

Bigg Boss 14 contestants celebrated Christmas with a twist. The channel has shared promos of the upcoming weekend episodes showing them playing a game where they are asked to play secret Santa for their co-contestants.

A promo shows Aly Goni getting a ring which he can present to a contestant with whom he wants to unite as a couple. The promo shows glimpses of his blushing girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin but he walks up to Rahul Vaidya to present him the ring. He goes down on one knee and puts the ring on his finger as the other contestants cheer and laugh.

Another promo shows Jasmin getting a card which she can give to a person who needs to come out of their fake identity to show their real face. She hands it over to her friend-turned-foe Rubina Dilaik and wishes her ‘Merry Christmas’. The latter throws it away in anger.

Upon her turn, Rubina gets a dumbbell which she can gift to a contestant whom she thinks is the weakest player in the game. She gives it to Jasmin but the latter throws it away and says, “Am I weak? Till yesterday, she was calling me a healthy competition. She is surviving due to her husband’s support.”

Meanwhile, the viewers chose sides on Twitter. A fan of Rubina said, “#RubinaDilaik is the best contestant of BB14. And has given the most content since day 1 n people like Jas who always cribbed to her, abhinav or Aly has audacity to say such idiotic thing.” Another said, “Tasks me strong hai toh let her win Roadies or Khatron ka khiladi; #BB14 is about personality & likeability - sorry but Jasmin doesn’t stand a chance in that space compared to #RubinaDilaik.”

The contestants will also celebrate host Salman Khan’s birthday during the weekend episodes. Promos have shown arch rivals coming together to perform to his hit songs.

