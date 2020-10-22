Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni, Kamya Punjabi mock Pavtira-Eijaz fight, call it ‘Hindi film ka spoof’

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 was as dramatic as it could get. Viewers saw quite a few developments, such as the three seniors - Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan - leaving the house, Shehzad Deol being evicted, people in PPE kits entering the house and later, contestants Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan being sent to ‘red zone’. Now, model Aly Goni and ex-contestant Kamya Punjabi have commented on Pavitra-Eijaz confrontation.

Eijaz and Pavitra were appointed ‘sanchalaks’ (supervisors) for a task. It was during this task that tempers ran high and the two had a rather ugly spat. Aly, who often tweets about the show, particularly in connection to his good friend, Jasmin Bhasin, sarcastically wrote on Twitter: “Yaar yeh pavitra aur eijaz, sirf mujhe lagta hai ki yeh acting kar rahe hai ya sab ko aisa hi lagta hai ? aisa lag raha hai kisi Hindi film ka spoof chal raha hai (Talking of Eijaz and Pavitra, is it just me or do others also think that these guys are acting? It looks like a spoof of some Hindi film).”

Many of his fans, who also watch the show, commented on the post. One user joked: “Absolutely i also felt that they are going to kiss any moment.” Another wrote: “Sirf acting he nahi overacting bhi Kar rahe hai (Not just acting, they were overacting too.)” Yet another said: “Lol true, they were just inches far from kissing each other lol.”

It may be recalled how just last week, viewers had seen Pavitra cosying up to Eijaz. She was seen fussing over him - kissing him on his cheek and hugging him. She was also seen talking about her feelings to Rubina Dilaik. She had said: “I tried reaching out to him because I felt he is a good person. I felt he would understand me. I felt we had that connect. I was being nice to him. But love has to work both ways, it isn’t a one way traffic. I felt an emotional connect with him because I see that loneliness in him somewhere. I don’t want to lose him.”

Also read: When Parineeti Chopra said she loves Saif Ali Khan ‘a lot’, has already informed Kareena Kapoor about it

The fight also saw Kamya react. She wrote on Twitter: “Eijaz n pravitra itna kyu sadd rahe hai? Yeh log bhi toh dusro ko nikaalne ke liye hi task kar rahe the na.. bhajan toh nahi karne khade the #RedZone @ColorsTV #BB14 (Why are Eijaz and Pavitra behaving like this? All contestants are doing to task to oust others, not sing bhajan).”

While Aly passionately supports Jasmin, Kamya is known for her loyalty to Rubina. She also tweets in support of Sidharth Shukla, who has often drawn adverse reactions for his aggressive stance, both as a contestant in Bigg Boss 13 and as a ‘senior’ in Bigg Boss 14.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter