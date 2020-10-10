Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni shares video of Jasmin Bhasin crying, calls her ‘lovable’

Aly Goni is rooting for his close friend, Jasmin Bhasin, to win Bigg Boss 14. He shared stills of her from the show on Instagram stories and urged his fans to ‘keep supporting her’. He also shared a video of her crying and wrote, “Tu kitni pyaari hai yaar I swear (You are so lovable, I swear).”

Jasmin broke down during the bulldozer task, in which Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli were tortured by the other Bigg Boss 14 contestants to make them give up their immunity.

Recently, Aly stood up for Jasmin when her closeness with Sidharth Shukla during the tattoo parlour task ruffled feathers. Without taking her name, he said that he was ‘proud’ of her and that she was just doing a task.

“Some people are so dumb here lol come on guys it’s a game she was doing her task.. and we all know she is best in it. kkk ho ya fir bb.. stop making stories.. we know the reality and I m proud of her bcoz I told her before going give ur best and she giving her best #bb14,” he wrote.

Aly and Jasmin have been linked together in the past, but they have denied being in a relationship. Earlier this month, he shared a photo with her on Instagram and hoped for her to win the Bigg Boss 14 trophy. “I will miss u J. I want u to win this one @jasminbhasin2806 that’s y I don’t want ki tu jaldi bahar aaye hahah... trophy leke aana (I don’t want you to return soon, come back with the trophy). I m waiting #jasmininbb14,” he wrote.

Speculation was rife that Aly would be a part of Bigg Boss 14. However, he could not participate as he is busy shooting for the Zee5 series Zidd, which also stars Amit Sadh and Amrita Puri.

