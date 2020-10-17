Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni slams those questioning his support for Jasmin Bhasin, says ‘call it friendship or love’

Television actor Aly Goni has been rooting for his close friend, television actor Jasmin Bhasin, who is one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 14. In a new tweet, he hit out at those questioning his support for her and calling him names like ‘bodyguard’. He said that he can even give his life for a friend.

“Log bolte hai mein zyada support kar raha hu, bodyguard , and bla bla ... toh suno bacho isse dosti bolo ya pyaar bolo jo bhi! mein aise hi dosti nibhata hu jab nibhane ka time aata hai.. hum jaan bhi dete hai dosti ke liye. kya kare hum toh aise hi hai bhaisaab. Dhanyawad (People say I am supporting her too much, call me her bodyguard and blah blah. Listen up kids, call it friendship or love or whatever you want. This is how I show my friendship when the time comes. I can even give my life for friendship. What to do, this is how I am. Thank you),” he wrote.

Aly and Jasmin are rumoured to be in a relationship but they have denied it. On Friday, he shared a picture with her and urged his fans to vote for her. “Voting lines are open till 11:30pm tonight.. let’s show some love to our girl @jasminbhasin2806 who is giving her best and killing it. jis jis ne abhi tak vote nahi kiya abhi jaaiye voot app pe vote kijiye. dil se thank u sab ko (Whoever has not voted yet, please go on the Voot app and do so. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart),” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Earlier this month, Aly stood up for her when Jasmin closeness with Sidharth Shukla during a task became a talking point. Without taking her name, he said that he was ‘proud’ of her and that she was just doing a task. “Some people are so dumb here lol come on guys it’s a game she was doing her task.. and we all know she is best in it. kkk ho ya fir bb.. stop making stories.. we know the reality and I m proud of her bcoz I told her before going give ur best and she giving her best #bb14,” he tweeted.

