Bigg Boss 14: Ankita Bhargava calls Shardul Pandit’s eviction ‘quite illogical’, he compares himself to Mr India

Ankita Bhargava is quite unhappy with the eviction of Shardul Pandit from Bigg Boss 14 this week. She called his exit from the show ‘unfair and quite illogical’. She said that he won hearts during his stint and has a bright future ahead of him.

Taking to Twitter, Ankita wrote, “YES This eviction was Unfair & quite illogical! But this game sometimes has no set rules ! U might have taken away his screen time but u cant take away the fact that... @shardulpandit11 Bigg Boss ka DIL JEET KE AAYA HAI (you won the heart of Bigg Boss). LOOK AHEAD COS THE FUTURE IS BRIGHT... Nayi Kahani shuru (A new chapter begins).”

Shardul, who shares a close bond with Ankita and her husband Karan Patel, replied to her tweet saying, “Tu thi tu hai tu rahegi mai tera hi nahi ab India ka #Mrindiashardul banega jo bhale hi na Dikhega par sabke dil mai rahega aur dil jeetega ye vada hai mera sabka #Mrindiashardul (You were there and you will be there for me. I am not just yours but the Mr India of the entire country, who might not be seen but has found a place in the hearts of everyone. This is my promise. Yours, Mr India Shardul).”

In Sunday’s episode, Shardul was evicted after he got fewer votes than Rubina Dilaik. Host Salman Khan revealed that the difference in vote count was ‘negligible’. He warned the contestants not to take the evictions ‘lightly’ and assume that their fans would save them.

After his eviction, Shardul likened himself to popular fictional character Mr India, who could become invisible with the help of a magical watch. “Thanku for the love @BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV. Dikhai nahi diya mehsoos hua, India ke sabse bade Show par sabse bade star ke dil ko chua..zyada keh nahi sakta aaj shardul MRINDIA ban gaya (I was not seen a lot but everyone felt me. I touched the heart of the biggest star in the biggest show of India. I will only say this much - Shardul has become Mr India today) #mrindiashardul,” he wrote on Twitter.

