Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan supports Vikas Gupta during captaincy task, calls him a better choice than Rahul Vaidya

Vikas Gupta is back in the Bigg Boss 14 house and has made it clear that he will leave no stone unturned to win the show. He is currently sharing the house with his arc rival Arshi Khan whom he had pushed in the swimming pool and was ousted from the show as a punishment. Now, in a surprise turn of events, Arshi has extended support to him as he vies for the captaincy task.

In a new promo shared by the channel, Arshi is encouraged by other contestants to go against Vikas during the captaincy task. She follows the advice and takes on Vikas during the task. He asks her to look for other people to fight against but she refuses to give up. The two dig up their old fights and ask each other to avoid a confrontation, but in vain. They continue to hold a bag required to maintain their hold on the task and refuse to let it go.

However, as the two continue to sit across each other while holding a bag, Arshi breaks down. Vikas warns her to not create any drama as “it’s over” between them. While she asks him to leave the bag, he says, “It’s my need, I will do everything to win. You are not playing for yourself.”

Later, Arshi breaks down in front of other contestants Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and others, accusing them of making her take a stand against Vikas so that only she ends up looking bad.

In what seems like a crucial moment of the game, Arshi is seen standing on an elevated podium and is supposed to choose between Vikas and Rahul Vaidya. While one of the contestants encourages her to go against Vikas by reminding her of their “worst fight”, Arshi says, “For me, Vikas is more capable than Rahul. This is the truth. I have also made a promise to Rahul and am a bit confused now.”

Rubina also asks her to go against Vikas and reminds her of how she was crying because of him. Rahul Mahajan joins her and says that no contestant has ever been in such a powerful position in the game and therefore she must use it wisely.

