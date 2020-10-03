Nikki Tamboli is second Bigg Boss 14 contestant, says she will break hearts on Salman Khan’s show. Watch

As actor Nikki Tamboli enters Bigg Boss 14, she has promised to slay hearts while on the show. She is the second contestant on the show after Eijaz Khan. “Boys always make me cry. But now I am single and I want to have fun in the house of Bigg Boss. I am very bubbly. I have been waiting for a long time to be in the show,” she told Salman.

Nikki can be seen childishly trying to woo Salman while he bursts out laughing in the short video. The video opens with Nikki saying that she has no clue how to flirt with boys but she learnt it specially for the show. She then goes on to express her happiness with a weird chicken like move on the stage. Salman could be seen watching her in amazement.

Salman then asked her if she has a boyfriend and she told him, “Koi nahi hai, single hoon mai. (There is no one. I am single).” When Salman stares at her in wonder, she says, “Phans gae na? (Are you caught in the web),” and Salman burst out laughing.

Earlier, the channel had shared a promotional video showing Nikki’s introductory performance. The introductory video of Nikki was also unveiled on Saturday afternoon. She can be heard saying in the video, “Mai hun hot, sizzzling, south Indian actor Nikki Tamboli. Sare ladko ke liye yahi message hai ki mai aa rahi hoon apke dilon ke saath khelne ke liye. Please aapke dil sambhal ke rakhiye. (I am hot and sizzling south Indian actor Nikki Tamboili. My message for all boys is just this ‘safeguard your hearts, I am coming to play with your hearts).”

Salman had announced singer Jaan Kumar Sanu as the first confirmed candidate for the season. Later, promos and leaked pics have confirmed Rubina Dilak, ABhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Nishant Malkhani and Pavitra Punia as participants on the show this year.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a suicide, not murder: AIIMS panel chief

Bigg Boss 14 premieres Saturday at 9pm and fans can watch it on weekdays at 10:30pm on Colors TV.

Follow @htshowbiz for more