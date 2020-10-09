Bigg Boss 14: As Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia seduce Sidharth Shukla for a task, netizens call for ban on ‘vulgar’ show

The 14th season of Bigg Boss has only begun but calls for banning it have already started. The bone of contention - an episode on Bigg Boss where female contestants seduced senior Sidharth Shukla for a task, assigned by Bigg Boss.

In order to get immunity, contestants Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin were required to do a task where they had to woo and seduce Bigg Boss 13’s winner and now a senior in the show, Sidharth Shukla. Watching the clip, a number of people took to Internet to express their shock and display at what they saw as a vulgar display on national television.

As part of the task, the contestants got a tattoo done by Sidharth and later as he took to a bike, they cleaned it.

One Twitter user said: “the kinda “moves” the women were doing were cheap! The man wasn’t even comfortable with all that! People would have dragged the man if he had kissed the girl but since it was the other way round,ppl are like “its okay its just a task”! HELL NO! #BoycottBB14.”

Yet another wrote: “Leave EVERYTHING aside, will y’all be comfortable if a woman is seated, and 4 men seduce her like that? No right? Then why these double standards. He doesn’t even look comfortable #BoycottBB14”

A third person said: “I finally watched promo It’s diagusting @ColorsTV @BiggBoss this isn’t spilitville Family watch this show It’s disgusting #BoyCottBB14 I am done no more bb.”

Looks like not just netizens but celebrities too took umbrage to the act of seduction on display. Model Aly Goni chose to pick Nikki of the lot of female contestants and blasted her to getting close to Sidharth, knowing well that Sidharth has a special relationship with Bigg Boss 13’s popular contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

Also read: Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu shares wedding pics with singer Anup Jalota, fans want to know if they are married

He wrote on Twitter: “Nd this girl tamboli I don’t know what she wana prove with all this..whole world knows that how much shehnaz love Sidharth and I m sure he also loves her but as an actor I can understand he is playing a game that’s y he is there.koi self respect naam ki cheez hoti hai behan (sister, there is such a thing called self-respect).” Sidharth and Shehnaaz shared an amazing chemistry on the show, so much so that netizens dubbed them as Sidnaaz. However, after the show was over, Sidharth maintained that they were just good friends.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter