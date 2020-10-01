Sections
E-Paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14: Brace for chaos and drama with this list of most controversial contestants so far

Bigg Boss 14: Brace for chaos and drama with this list of most controversial contestants so far

Bigg Boss 14: The reality show has forever been the haven for the most dramatic and the most chaotic people who don’t shy away from turning others’ lives into nightmares. Here’s a list of all the Bigg Boss contestants who made the biggest impact over the years.

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 07:11 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindsutan Times New Delhi

Swami Om and Dolly Bindra were among the most troublesome contestants on Bigg Boss.

Last year’s season of Bigg Boss may have been the most dramatic in a really long time, it still lacked that irredeemable villain who made life hell for all those around him. Sure, Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill fielded their fair share of controversies and fights but there were no competition to the menace of Dolly Bindra or the complete insufferability of Swami.

So before Bigg Boss Season 14 kicks of with returning host Salman Khan, let us revisit some of the most controversial, villainous figure we have met over the years. Let’s hope we all find a common somebody to hate on this year at least:

Rakhi Sawant

The reigning queen of Bigg Boss viral moments, Rakhi Sawant made headlines for raising hell over a mug. She rained fire on Amit Sadh when he used her mug to make ginger paste. The screaming and the crying become a meme for the centuries, second only to perhaps ‘Pooja what is this behaviour?’

Rakhi’s biggest nemesis inside the house was Kashmira Shah and wars would often erupt between the two at the drop of the hat.



Dolly Bindra

Who doesn’t remember when Dolly Bindra fought with Shweta Tiwari? Even when she spoke without a temper, she made everyone nervous with her intimidating tone that felt like a fight could break out anytime.

Kamaal Rashid Khan

Before spawning controversies on Twitter like a factory, the self-acclaimed film critic got his introduction via Bigg Boss and it was nothing short of entertaining. KRK was thrown out of the house for hitting fashion designer Rohit Verma with a water bottle. He came back later, with no changes to his attitude.

Swami Om

Swami Om remained surrounded with controversies not just on the show but after it as well. He made sexist comments towards women and got innumerable criminal cases filed against him. He blamed everyone for mistreating him but would go around sprinkling his urine on people. Swami Om was not the easiest person to be around as many would try to distance themselves from him.

Rahul Mahajan

Rahul Mahajan broke back on national television and we watched it unfold in front of our eyes, every day. He fell in ‘love’ not once but twice: Once with actor Payal Rohtagi and then with gangster Abu Salem’s ex, Monica Bedi. He even tried to jump the fence with just a week to go for the finale.

Also read | Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares hate messages, says she was called ‘kaali chudail’: End colourism

Raja Choudhary

Shweta Tiwari’s ex-husband Raja Choudhary used obscene language inside the house, got warned from Bigg Boss and was allegedly caught on camera kissing Sambhavana Seth. As controversial a contestant as there ever was.

Pooja Misrra

VJ Pooja Misrra was among the most difficult contestants on the show. A nightmare for her housemates, she picked up fights right as she entered the house. Pooja also had fights with Dolly, Vidya, Shonali and other over food, cleanliness, banging doors and almost anything at all.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India moves terrain-hugging Nirbhay missiles with 1,000-km range to defend LAC
Oct 01, 2020 06:36 IST
Superspreaders led to 60% Covid-19 cases: Study
Oct 01, 2020 06:20 IST
Dalit woman gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur, dies; two arrested
Oct 01, 2020 08:21 IST
Covid-19: Delhi’s recent serological survey shows drop in antibodies
Oct 01, 2020 06:19 IST

latest news

Behind precision yorkers, T Natarajan’s story of grit
Oct 01, 2020 08:16 IST
Hathras gang-rape: NHRC issues notice to UP govt, state police chief
Oct 01, 2020 08:16 IST
Priyanka Chopra shares frustration on Hathras gang-rape
Oct 01, 2020 08:09 IST
Riot police stationed in Hong Kong as China observes National Day
Oct 01, 2020 08:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.