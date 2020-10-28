Bigg Boss 14: Colors apologises for Jaan Kumar Sanu’s comment on Nikki Tamboli speaking Marathi, promises to remove it

Colors has issued an apology after Jaan Kumar Sanu’s comment on Nikki Tamboli speaking Marathi in Bigg Boss 14 irked Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Ameya Khopkar. The channel, in a letter addressed to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, promised to remove the objectionable remark from future broadcasts of the episode.

“We have received objections regarding the reference to Marathi language during the episode broadcasted on 27th October 2020 on Colors channel. We have taken note of these objections and have taken corrective measures of removing the said part from all future broadcasts of the episode,” Viacom18 Media, the parent company of Colors, said in its letter.

The letter further added, “We hereby apologise if we have inadvertently hurt the feelings of the people of Maharashtra due to the broadcast of the said comment in relation to Marathi language. We value the audience and the patronage of the Marathi speaking audience and respect all languages of India in the same manner.”

Jaan asked Nikki to not speak in Marathi with fellow contestant Rahul Vaidya and said “mereko chid hoti hai (it irks me)”. This remark did not go down too well with Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik and MNS leader Ameya Khopkar, who condemned the remarks and demanded an apology, or else the shooting of Bigg Boss 14 would be stopped.

In a tweet in Marathi, Ameya Khopkar challenged Jaan to make a career living in Mumbai, after his comments. The MNS leader also targeted Colors for not editing it out and said that this is ‘what the faces of traitors are like’.

Jaan, the son of singer Kumar Sanu, was recently embroiled in another controversy when Rahul called him a product of nepotism. Jaan’s mother Rita Bhattacharya recently released an emotional video and said that he has worked very hard to get where he is and Rahul’s comments were unwarranted.

