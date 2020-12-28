Bigg Boss 14: Colors shares video of mimicry artist’s funny impression of Salman Khan, Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan

Colors on Monday shared a funny video of mimicry artist Ronit Ashra doing impressions of Salman Khan, Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan from the reality TV show Bigg Boss 14. Needless to say, his impressions of Rakhi were the best and just as hilarious as the lady has been on the show.

Sharing it, the Instagram handle of Colors wrote: “You can’t miss this amazing video by @ronit.ashra recreating some of the best of moments of @rakhisawant2511 in the #BiggBoss house! #biggboss14 #biggboss2020 #bb14 @beingsalmankhan @arshikofficial.”

It began with Rakhi and Arshi’s exchange of words. Arshi mockingly told Rakhi “itna makeup mat karo, awaam darr jayegi (don’t put on so much makeup, public will get scared)” as she smirked. Rakhi refused to take it lying down and replied “marr jaa (go die)” to which Arshi replied: “Tu marr jaa, tu soh jaa, tu gadd ja zameen ke andar (you go die, go to sleep, go get buried).” Rakhi too had a reply ready. She said: “Chamkaadadh jaise dekho, aankhen naak dekho... poori chamkaadadh nahin lagti (Take a look at her. Doesn’t she resemble a bat?)” Thus saying, Rakhi made a funny face which was replicated by Ronit.

In another sequence, Rakhi was seen saying: “Mujhe aisa laga kisi ne meri mundi thhod di (I felt as if someone had broken my head) aur mere mooh se gaali nikal gayi (and I burst into an expletive).” The video also showed Ronit doing impressions of Arshi and Salman as they reacted to Rakhi’s antics. Salman called Rakhi a “legend” as the last of Rakhi’s punchlines appeared: “Mere aatehi corona bhagta hai (the moment I appear, corona runs away). I am corona vaccine.”

Both Rakhi and Arshi entered the house as challengers. Rakhi has constantly been in news as her husband, Ritesh, has chosen to stay away and no one has even seen him. He had revealed that he was keen on entering the house and had let his availability known to the makers of the show. Ritesh has said that he can be part of the show in January.

