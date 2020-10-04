Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin claims this aspect of her personality could be a drawback in the game

Naagin actor Jasmin Bhasin entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as one of the 11 contestants on Saturday. Ahead of entering the house, Jasmin had said that she has a childlike personality which could be a drawback in the game.

Jasmin had said that she couldn’t manipulate others and make strategies, but will remain true to herself. “I really have no patience to do the same, and neither can I plan and plot. This is why I always felt that this is not the show for me. Also, I have a very vulnerable, childlike personality, which could become my drawback in the game. Jo hoga dekha jayega (We’ll see what happens).”

Jasmin was talking to Indian Express ahead of her entry in the Bigg Boss house. The actor added, “I will try my best to never get nominated so that I don’t stress out my fans. However, I have full faith in them, and I know they will save me, even if I do get nominated.”

However, the actor had confessed that doing household chores is not her expertise and would be the most difficult task for her. Even the new promo shows her discussing the distribution of household chores with other contestants. She is seen telling Nikki Tamboli to not refuse washing utensils just because she is afraid about her nails being damaged.

On the topic of domestic chores, she had said, “I think that will be the most difficult task for me. Since childhood, I have never done it and hence not used to it at all. But you can’t help it on this show. I am stressed only about this factor as it’s not even a small place, it’s a huge mansion. Really don’t know how will I manage.”

Jasmin is joined by Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Shehzad Deol and others in the Bigg Boss house. A few contestants were rejected on the day of premiere and may enter the house after some time.

