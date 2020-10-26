Bigg Boss 14 contestant Naina Singh says she won’t be comfortable flirting with Salman Khan: ‘I have not seen him like that’

Television star Naina Singh, one of the wild contestants on Bigg Boss 14, entered the show with a bang. Within minutes, the Splitsvilla 10 winner grabbed eyeballs with her fight with fellow wild card contestant, actor Shardul Pandit.

Naina spoke to Hindustan Times before entering the Bigg Boss house about how she will cope with the hostility, her favourite Bigg Boss contestant and why she will not be able to flirt with host Salman Khan. Excerpts:

Q. You have been a part of reality shows before, but Bigg Boss is an entirely different ballgame. What is your strategy?

A. To be honest, I really have no strategy because whatever you think, it does not happen. That disturbs you, because you think, ‘I thought of this but it did not happen.’ Subconsciously, you get very annoyed by it. I am just going in thinking that I am going to entertain my audience. I am going to be fun and make them laugh. That is my strategy because there are a lot of fights from the very first day and I think they need entertainment.

Q. Whom do you view as your biggest competitor so far?

A. To be honest, it is very early to say anything. So far, the seniors were highlighted because they were doing most of the talking. I think I can maybe answer this when I am inside the house. Personally, I don’t know anybody. Whatever I am seeing, the contestants of Bigg Boss 14 are not being seen so much.

Q. You have earlier talked about how playing a negative character in Kumkum Bhagya took a toll on you mentally and you would cry when you looked at yourself on TV. How will you cope with the hostility and negativity on the show?

A. One thing is for sure, I am going to be myself in Bigg Boss. There is no script or no one that I am pretending to be. Everyone knows themselves - how bad and ugly they can get. I know that I am not going to be ugly for sure. I don’t mean in terms of looks but ugly from the inside. So, that is not going to affect me. As for the rest, let’s see because of course, it is Bigg Boss and everyone has different personalities. Maybe someone will try to trigger me and I might hit back. But the revert won’t be such that I leave my dignity.

Q. Your Splitsvilla 10 co-contestant Priyank Sharma has participated in an earlier season of the show. Did you call him for advice on how to survive in the show?

A. No, yaar, I have already done two reality shows. In India’s Next Superstars, we had to stay for four months in the same house. I have also lived in a boarding school all my life. For me, staying somewhere with unknown people is a habit. Everybody has a different point of view, I don’t want to take someone else’s point of view and go in the house.

Q. Who is your favourite Bigg Boss contestant?

A. Sidharth Shukla, from last year. I think he won half of the game because he made every other contestant feel that he is the winner. He had an aura. Not that he said even once that I am going to win, but everyone felt it. He is so spontaneous and smart with his answers. If you have to argue with him, you have to get your facts right. You can’t just argue with him for no reason because he has an answer to everything.

Q. Bigg Boss contestants often have personal lives and controversies raked up on national television. Is that something that you are concerned about?

A. To be very honest, I have never had any controversy. I think that is the safest thing that I have done in my life (laughs). I think I was preparing myself for Bigg Boss for so many years. I am not a controversial actor, so I don’t think there is anything that can come out that will bug me later.

Q. In the past, we have seen that contestants sometimes find love on the show. Are you open to that as well?

A. If you see my history, I have not been in the news for dating anyone. For me, love is very personal and it is not something that comes easily. I just can’t be with someone for a week or two weeks or a month, and I am in love with that person. I believe that there has to be a friendship and understanding, and then love happens. So if anyone says that you fall in love in two days or at first sight, it is all rubbish. The only love affair I am going to have is with Bigg Boss. I will flirt with him.

Q. Do you wish to form a rapport with Salman Khan like some other contestants have?

A. Salman sir is someone I look up to and admire. For me, flirting with him is something that I will not be comfortable with because I have not seen him like that. The girls that come and say ‘aap ke liye (for you)…’ and all that, I don’t think I will be able to do that. The respect for Salman sir is different. It is not something where I flirt with him or talk lovey-dovey to him.

Q. What aspect of your personality do you hope the audience gets to see?

A. If you follow me on Instagram, if you see my pictures and videos, I am very fun-loving and entertaining. People consider me very upfront, blunt and arrogant but no one has seen the spontaneous and funny side of me. I love to joke around. I am more in the fun zone than about fighting or bitching. I am someone who will entertain myself, if I don’t get anybody.

