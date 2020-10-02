Bigg Boss 14 contestants full list: Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia to fight it out in Salman Khan’s show

It is that time of the year again! With only a day to go for everyone’s favourite reality show, Bigg Boss, to return on the small screen with its new season, the excitement has skyrocketed. While the contestants will be officially revealed during the grand premiere on Saturday night, fans are already speculating about who will be locked up inside the house this season.

Bigg Boss 14 will be different from previous seasons in more ways than one. For the first time, the Bigg Boss house has its own restaurant, spa, theatre and mall. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan and Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan will play pivotal roles in the show. While the exact details of their participation have been kept under wraps, promos hint that they will make and break some rules.

Ahead of the Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere, here is a look at the tentative list of participants on Bigg Boss 14:

Jaan Kumar Sanu:

Host Salman Khan introduced Jaan Kumar Sanu, the son of singer Kumar Sanu, as the first contestant on Bigg Boss 14 in a virtual press conference. Jaan is the only person to be revealed as a contestant before the premiere. He even got guidance from Sidharth, who won the previous season of the show. “You need to be yourself, be real, stand for anything you feel is right and you need to voice yourself,” Sidharth told Jaan.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla:

Television actors and real-life couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla will also be seen in Bigg Boss 14. Though news of their participation was kept under wraps, a photo of them from the premiere was leaked online, confirming the speculation. Rubina and Abhinav starred together in the show Chotti Bahu, which aired on Zee TV.

Pavitra Punia:

Pavitra Punia has starred in a number of shows such as Love U Zindagi, Honge Judaa Naa Hum and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She was also in a relationship with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra. News of her participation was confirmed after Colors TV shared a teaser from the premiere, in which she was seen dancing to Tip Tip Barsa Pani. While her face was concealed, the tattoo on her back confirmed that it was indeed her.

Eijaz Khan:

Eijaz Khan, who rose to fame by playing lead roles in popular serials Kkavyanjali and Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, is also said to be participating in Bigg Boss 14. A teaser video shared by Colors TV appeared to show him dancing to Tera Baap Aaya from Commando 3. He was seen wearing a white tuxedo, with his face concealed by a mask, in the clip. He described himself as a little arrogant, outspoken and crazy.

Nikki Tamboli:

Nikki Tamboli is an actor who works in the Tamil and Telugu industry. Some of her films include Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu, Thippara Meesam and Kanchana 3. A teaser video shared by Colors TV appeared to show her dancing to Dilbar at the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 14. However, her face was not entirely visible in the clip.

Radhe Maa:

Earlier this week, Colors TV shared a sneak peek of the grand premiere, which showed controversial self-styled spiritual leader Radhe Maa entering the Bigg Boss house. “Barsegi kiski kripa iss shanivaar #BiggBoss ke ghar mein? #BB14 Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday at 9 PM,” the tweet read. However, it is not known whether Radhe Maa will be entering Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant or simply as a special guest.

Jasmin Bhasin:

Jasmin Bhasin, who worked with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla in Dil Se Dil Tak, also visited the Bigg Boss house last year as his friend. Rumour has it that she will participate on the show this year. She has also acted in Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel and Tashan-e-Ishq.

Rahul Vaidya:

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who rose to fame by participating in the first season of talent reality show Indian Idol, has reportedly been roped in as one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 14. He was also a part of reality shows such as Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar and Music Ka Maha Muqqabla.

Nishant Singh Malkhani:

Nishant Singh Malkhani recently quit the popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, sparking speculation that he has signed Bigg Boss 14. He has also starred in shows such as Miley Jab Hum Tum, Sasural Genda Phool and Ram Milaye Jodi.

