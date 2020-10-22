Bigg Boss 14 contestants’ salaries revealed; Rubina Dilaik is highest-paid, Sidharth Shukla earned a bomb for 2 weeks: report

The salaries of Bigg Boss 14 contestants have been revealed by insider account The Khabri. While the recently evicted Shehzad Deol was the lowest-earning contestant on the show, Rubina Dilaik has reportedly signed the most lucrative contract.

Deals signed by ‘seniors’ Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan, however, are considerably higher.

According to the Khabri, here’s what the Bigg Boss 14 contestants are making, per week:

Shehzad Deol -- Rs 50k

Jaan Kumar Sanu -- Rs 80k

Rahul Vaidya -- Rs 1 lakh

Nikki Tamboli -- Rs 1.2 lakh

Pavitra Punia -- Rs 1.5 lakh

Abhinav Shukla -- Rs 1.5 lakh

Eijaz Khan -- Rs 1.8 lakh

Nishant Singh Malkani -- Rs 2 lakh

Sara Gurpal -- Rs 2 lakh

Jasmin Bhasin -- Rs 3 lakh

Rubina Dilaik -- Rs 5 lakh

And here’s what the seniors are making per week, for their two-week stint, which ended on Wednesday:

Sidharth Shukla -- Rs 32 lakh

Hina Khan -- Rs 25 lakh

Gauahar Khan -- Rs 20 lakh

Host Salman Khan, whose salary has risen since he first became associated with the show, had previously said that he’d be willing to take a pay cut this year to get the show back on track after the coronavirus-induced economic slump.

He said he will be ‘more than happy’ to take home a smaller paycheck, so that the unit does not have to suffer. “I am more than happy to cut it down so everyone else can get paid,” Salman said, talking to Abhishek Rege, CEO of Endemol Shine India, at the launch event. During their chat, Abhishek revealed that though the new normal requires a lesser number of people on a set, they have not let go of any employees.

“The new normal wants us to have few people on the set, but we are putting people in shifts. We are not reducing employment numbers at all. We are committing to the same number of people on payrolls, although their time on the set will be reduced by shifts,” he said, adding that no one from the Bigg Boss team was given a pay cut.

“What about mine? Doesn’t matter! I am more than happy to cut it down so everyone else can get paid,” Salman said. He also revealed that a key reason for him taking up Bigg Boss 14 was because of the employment it would generate.

