Bigg Boss 14 contestants will get to shop, eat out, watch movies in theatres: Here’s what’s new in upcoming season

New details about the lockdown-themed season of reality show Bigg Boss have emerged. The 14th season of the show will be hosted by actor Salman Khan, and will reportedly begin on October 3.

According to an Indian Express report, the season will be themed around the coronavirus lockdown. The report quoted a source as saying, “Throughout the lockdown, people have missed certain activities, be it shopping, eating out or watching films. As part of the luxury tasks, contestants would be able to win a chance to enjoy these in the Bigg Boss 14 house. As Salman Khan said in the teaser videos, this would be a befitting reply to 2020.”

A recent statement by Colors TV, released alongside a picture of Salman mopping the floor, said, “Salman says everyone is bored of shuttling between home and work. But not to phikar not as life is about to change with Bigg Boss’s power-packed entertainment coming for their rescue.”

The report says that contestants will be given luxuries that they used to enjoy in pre-Covid times, such as visits to the mall, watching movies in the theatre, and going to restaurants. A recently released promo for the new season showed Salman sitting in a movie theatre, and other showed him. He said in a voiceover, “Ab scene paltega.”

Nia Sharma, Pavitra Punia, Akanksha Puri, Nishant Malkani, Eijaz Khan, Naina Singh, Kumar Janu and Vivian Dsena may participate in the new season. Meanwhile, actors Adhyayan Suman, Chahat Pandey, filmmaker Onir and model-turned-actor Rajeev Sen have denied being a part of the show.

