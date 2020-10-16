Bigg Boss 14 day 13 promo: Jasmin Bhasin wrestles Nikki Tamboli, calls her ‘gandagi’. Watch

Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli channelled their rage against each other in a task, the latest promo for Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 has teased. Nikki has emerged as a livewire in the house, with many contestants having entered into altercations with her.

In the promo, both Nikki and Jasmin are seen getting physical with each other while performing a task. Jasmin makes comments about Nikki. “Dikha diya aapne aap kya personality ho (you’ve shown what sort of person you are),” she says. “Gaaliyan deti ho gandi gandi (you swear).”

As the tussle intensifies, Nikki retorts in Hindi, “If I start using my feet, you’ll be destroyed.” Jasmin says, “Gandagi ke mooh nahi lagna chahte, isiliye chup rehte hain (I won’t stoop to your level, and that is why I’m choosing to remain quiet).”

Previously, after getting into a fight with Nikki, Jasmin was reduced to tears. She went inside the house and complained to Bigg Boss about her. “Uski tarah deseprate nahi hun to tandav nahi kiya ghar me confirm hone ke liye, uski zzat nahi hogi, humari hai, national TV pe gaali kyu de rahi hai (I am not as desperate as her and have not been playing odd games to become confirmed contestant. Why is she abusing me on national television?)”

Along with Jasmin, this week's nominated contestants include Rubina Dilaik, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Abhinav Shukla and Shehzad Deol.

