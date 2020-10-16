Sections
E-Paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14 day 13 promo: Jasmin Bhasin wrestles Nikki Tamboli, calls her ‘gandagi’. Watch

Bigg Boss 14 day 13 promo: Jasmin Bhasin wrestles Nikki Tamboli, calls her ‘gandagi’. Watch

Bigg Boss 14 day 13 promo: Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli wrestled each other during a task, and things got heated when they started hurling abuses at each other. Watch.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 09:21 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Bigg Boss 14 day 13 promo: Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli got into a heated altercation.

Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli channelled their rage against each other in a task, the latest promo for Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 has teased. Nikki has emerged as a livewire in the house, with many contestants having entered into altercations with her.

In the promo, both Nikki and Jasmin are seen getting physical with each other while performing a task. Jasmin makes comments about Nikki. “Dikha diya aapne aap kya personality ho (you’ve shown what sort of person you are),” she says. “Gaaliyan deti ho gandi gandi (you swear).”

 

As the tussle intensifies, Nikki retorts in Hindi, “If I start using my feet, you’ll be destroyed.” Jasmin says, “Gandagi ke mooh nahi lagna chahte, isiliye chup rehte hain (I won’t stoop to your level, and that is why I’m choosing to remain quiet).”



Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal opens up on eviction, says she ‘cannot give a lap dance on national television’

Previously, after getting into a fight with Nikki, Jasmin was reduced to tears. She went inside the house and complained to Bigg Boss about her. “Uski tarah deseprate nahi hun to tandav nahi kiya ghar me confirm hone ke liye, uski zzat nahi hogi, humari hai, national TV pe gaali kyu de rahi hai (I am not as desperate as her and have not been playing odd games to become confirmed contestant. Why is she abusing me on national television?)”

Along with Jasmin, this week’s nominated contestants include Rubina Dilaik, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Abhinav Shukla and Shehzad Deol. Vote for your favourite contestant here.

 

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Imran Khan will try to jump out of at FATF ‘grey list’. Why he will trip
Oct 16, 2020 09:11 IST
CBI, US authorities crack down on fraud scheme targeting American senior citizens
Oct 16, 2020 09:22 IST
Centre plans to enrol 250 million migrants through its portal
Oct 16, 2020 08:06 IST
Remdesivir, HCQ have little or no effect in Covid-19 treatment: WHO
Oct 16, 2020 08:47 IST

latest news

Research finds that blue-light glasses improve sleep, workday productivity
Oct 16, 2020 09:21 IST
‘He’s dangerous wherever he bats’: KL Rahul on Chris Gayle batting at no.3
Oct 16, 2020 09:21 IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Jasmin wrestles Nikki, calls her ‘gandagi’. Watch
Oct 16, 2020 09:21 IST
Chana masala, naan: Prez says Taiwan lucky to be home to Indian restaurants
Oct 16, 2020 09:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.