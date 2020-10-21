Sections
E-Paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14 day 18 promo: Nikki Tamboli, threatened with eviction, bursts into tears as men in PPE kits tear down house walls

Bigg Boss 14 day 18 promo: Nikki Tamboli, threatened with eviction, bursts into tears as men in PPE kits tear down house walls

Bigg Boss 14 day 18 promo: Nikki Tamboli had a roller-coaster emotional ride, after a team of men in PPE kits left her shocked, and the threat of being evicted from the house left her in tears.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 12:33 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli couldn’t hold back her tears.

Shock and fear are the dominant emotions in two promo videos for Wednesday’s Bigg Boss 14 episode. Shared by Colors in social media, the videos tease an entire team’s expulsion from the show.

The first video shows the house being infiltrated by a team in PPE kits, which proceeds to tear down walls. The contestants look on in shock, and wonder what is happening. Nikki screams, “Yeh sab kya ho raha hai (What is happening)?”

Nikki is once again the most emotive of the lot when Bigg Boss announces the departure of an entire team. Contestants can’t hold back their tears as they prepare for their journeys to end, and Nikki can be seen bawling her eyes out.

 



 

Tuesday’s episode ended with a cliffhanger, when ‘senior’ contestants Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan entered into a debate about which team lost the task, and was therefore at the risk of being kicked out. Gauahar declared that Sidharth and his team cheated in the task, and implied that the rules were being bent to appease him.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla says ‘I have a girlfriend at home’, as he tells Gauahar Khan she shouldn’t touch him on TV. Watch

A quick exchange between Sidharth and Gauahar also caught the attention of fans on social media. During the task, when Gauahar tried to touch Sidharth, he said, “You can’t be touching me, I have a girlfriend at home.” Many fans took this to be a reference to Shehnaaz Gill, to whom Sidharth has been linked ever since the two bonded during Bigg Boss 13.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s shaky victory at United Nations elections reveals its great fall
Oct 21, 2020 12:22 IST
India recorded highest air pollution exposure globally in 2019: Report
Oct 21, 2020 11:19 IST
Nitish Kumar mentally, physically tired: RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav ahead of Bihar polls
Oct 21, 2020 12:04 IST
After Bihar assembly polls, another reshuffle in Congress on the cards
Oct 21, 2020 10:39 IST

latest news

HP CM adds cowshed, elevator to Oakover
Oct 21, 2020 12:52 IST
‘Flying back’: CEO says CSK player will play no further part in IPL 2020
Oct 21, 2020 12:53 IST
Aditi Rao Hydari: I miss the amazing chaos of a film set
Oct 21, 2020 12:48 IST
JKCA money laundering case: Farooq Abdullah summoned by Enforcement Directorate again
Oct 21, 2020 12:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.