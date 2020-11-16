Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee angrily reacts to Salman Khan’s comment about her, Rashami Desai getting less votes

Salman Khan reminded Bigg Boss 14 contestants that Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai were out of the earlier season of the show within five weeks.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee was irked by Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan’s comment that she and Rashami Desai were shown the door by the audience in the first five weeks of an earlier season of the reality show, despite being popular stars with a huge fan following. She tweeted to Bigg Boss and said “mujhe gussa mat dilao (don’t make me angry)”.

Before Shardul Pandit was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday night, Salman asked the housemates whom they felt was most likely to be evicted. Aly Goni named Shardul, citing Rubina Dilaik’s popularity on television. Salman then told everyone that Devoleena and Rashami got lesser votes and were evicted within five weeks.

Devoleena and Rashami were sent to the secret room, instead of being asked to leave, and later re-entered the Bigg Boss 13 house.

In a tweet, Devoleena seemed to suggest that the idea of her and Rashami getting lesser votes than Arti Singh was outlandish. She wrote, “#rubina & #shardul got equivalent votes. like Me & #Rashami got lesser votes than #Arti in 1st padaav (level).”

“Bas karo @BiggBoss. Bas karo.. mujhe na gussa mat dilao..Game accha chal raha hai na toh accha chalne do...apna khuraapaati dimaag mat lagao (Stop it, Bigg Boss. Stop it. Don’t anger me. When the game is going good, let it continue that way… Don’t use your scheming mind) #BB14,” she added.

In another tweet, Devoleena wrote, “And not to forget ever that i am the first & only Queen of @BiggBoss till now.. Isiliye bata rahi hun gussa mat dilaana mujhe (That is why I am saying, don’t anger me) #BB14.” She was referring to the Rani No 1 task won by her, after which she became the first ‘queen’ of the house.

Salman told the contestants on Sunday night’s episode not to take the evictions ‘lightly’ and assume that their fans would save them. “You think that your fans are there and woh aapko bacha lenge they will save you). Aisa nahi hota, bhai (It does not work like that). You will have to earn your fans at every given point of time,” he said.

Then, Salman dropped a shocker and revealed that the difference in votes received by Rubina and Shardul was ‘negligible’.

