Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee labels Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia as ‘fake, desperate’

Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee labels Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia as ‘fake, desperate’

Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Kamya Panjabi are not convinced with Eija Khan and Pavitra Punia’s growing closeness.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 13:05 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Bigg Boss 14: Even as Eijaz Khan grows closer to Pavitra Punia, after days of warding off her advances, Devoleena Bhattacharjee thinks they’re being fake and desperate.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee has labelled Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia as “fake and desperate” for trying to create a love angle on the ongoing season of reality show Bigg Boss 14. TV actor and former contestant Kamya Panjabi also agreed with the Saath Nibhana Sathiya 2 star.

Devoleena tweeted, “Bas sirf dikhawa dikhawa...i wonder real banke entertain karna hota hai yaa Kuch bhi karo bas entertain karo..So fake & desperate... #bb14. Couple goals.... hadd hai yaar..bas karna hai toh kuch bhi karo... #bb14.”

She also shared a promotional image from Bigg Boss, showing Eijaz and Pavitra getting close to each other and wrote, “No not at all...Not interested at all.” Kamya responded to the tweet with laughing emojis. The image showed Eijaz and Pavitra during their date that guest and former contestant Shehnaaz Gill had gifted them over the weekend.

 



 

 

 

Eijaz and Pavitra have been growing close to each other for a few days now. While Pavitra had been open about having a soft corner for him, he had been asking everyone - including Pavitra - to avoid talking about a possible romantic angle between them because he was not ready for a relationship.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik’s chat with Eijaz Khan, in which she invited him home, surfaces after she claims they aren’t friends

Eijaz has often said in the house, over the past week, that he is still “healing” and needs to learn to be comfortable with himself before he welcomes another person in his life. However, over the weekend, he was seen admitting that he craves Pavitra’s attention.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
Nov 03, 2020 10:14 IST
Ensured facilities in last decade, will fulfil aspirations now: PM in Bihar
Nov 03, 2020 13:11 IST
CSK all-rounder Shane Watson announces retirement from all forms of cricket
Nov 03, 2020 13:00 IST
Gap between India’s recovered, active Covid-19 cases crosses 7 mn: Govt
Nov 03, 2020 13:07 IST

latest news

Uttarakhand schools reopen: Class 12 student tested positive for Covid-19 on Day 1
Nov 03, 2020 13:06 IST
Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena labels Eijaz-Pavitra as ‘fake, desperate’
Nov 03, 2020 13:05 IST
Gap between India’s recovered, active Covid-19 cases crosses 7 mn: Govt
Nov 03, 2020 13:07 IST
Uber adds e-rickshaws to platform, deploys 100 such vehicles in Delhi
Nov 03, 2020 13:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.