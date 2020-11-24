Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee says Aly Goni ‘looks desperate to target’ Kavita Kaushik

Former Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacted to the fight between Bigg Boss 14 contestants Aly Goni and Kavita Kaushik. In a promo for the show released by Colors, Aly could be seen getting violent over a perceived insult to his father by Kavita.

“I dont see here KK abused Aly or his father anyway...Aly looks desperate to target KK all the time & this way he might lose the plot,” Devoleena wrote on Twitter.

Kavita’s close friend and former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi also tweeted about the altercation. “Last year two people of same gender was fighting with same intensity same aggression verbally n physically both! But this is different as we can all see so pls lets not compare! I m waiting for the episode tonite! #BB14 @ColorsTV,” she wrote.

Aly lashed out at Kavita after she called herself his ‘baap (father)’ and told her that she does not have the ‘aukaat (stature)’ to be his father. He then started kicking chairs and yelling, “Yeh mere baap ka naam kaise le rahi hai (How dare she take my father’s name)?” He also kicked a large collection bin, which ended up hitting her.

Later, Aly told the others that he would show Kavita what a ‘gunda (thug)’ he can be. “Yeh royegi ab. Yeh aurat raat ko do minute ke liye bhi soke bataye. Haraam kar dunga jeena tera iss ghar mein main. Ab batata hoon gunda kaun hota hai (She will cry now. I will see how she sleeps at night for even two minutes. I will make her life miserable in the house. Now I will show her what being a thug really means)!,” he declared.

The argument started when Kavita, the captain of the house, gave Aly’s personal belongings away to Bigg Boss as punishment for him violating the rules.

