Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena, Kamya Panjabi, Shefali Bagga criticise Jasmin Bhasin for injuring Rakhi Sawant, laughing at her distress

After Rakhi Sawant injured her nose on Tuesday’s episode, the Bigg Boss 14 house was divided in two groups. While several housemates sympathised with Rakhi, a few also sided with Jasmin Bhasin, who had caused the injury. Former contestants of Bigg Boss, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Kamya Panjabi and Shefali Bagga were also upset with Jasmin for laughing at Rakhi when she was in pain.

Jasmin and Nikki Tamboli played football with the duck mask that Rakhi owns. After a few moments, Jasmin ran and put the mask on Rakhi’s face with force and apparently injured her nose. Throwing the mask away, Rakhi tried to bang her head on the glass table but Aly saved her. Rakhi then started crying and claimed that she was badly hurt. Vikas Gupta, Rahul Vaidya and Sonali Phogat tended to her while Nikki, Jasmin and Rubina insisted Rakhi was not hurt and was only creating a scene.

However, it was Jasmin and Nikki laughing and labelling it as drama did not go well with the audience as well as many of the housemates. Aly Goni and Abhinav Shukla tried their best to explain to Jasmin why she must not laugh at Rakhi, while Vikas Gupta and Sonali Phogat simply criticised Jasmin.

Agreeing with those criticising Jasmin, Kamya tweeted, “Totally agree with @AlyGoni n @ashukla09 Agar koi roh raha hai toh uske saamne aakar bha bha hasso mat (Do not laugh at someone who is crying)... #BB14 @ColorsTV.” She also wrote, “Very well said @TheRahulMahajan #bb14 @ColorsTV Rakhi ko rakhi ka character maintain karna padta hai..!!! Chahe achha kaho ya bura.. aaj ka pura episode #RakhiSawant le gayi Star-struck #BB14 @ColorsTV Naak naa katana rakhi ( Rakhi needs to maintain the character of Rakhi Sawant. Bad or good, Rakhi took the entire episode today. Do not let us down) @IAMREALRAKHI.”

Devoleena responded to Kamya and wrote, “Arey apna rona ronaa dusro ka rona sympathy...khudko sahi prove karne k liye log itne insensitive ban jaate hai...(It is genuine when she cries but it is a cry for sympathy when someone else sheds tears. People can turn insensitive just to prove themselves right) ) Atleast Aly and Abhinav has some sense.. #bb14.”

Shefali, on other hand, criticised Rakhi for her statements, but added that Jasmin’s actions were unjustified. “It is definitely wrong on #RakhiSawant ‘s part to say that accident thing but not done #JasminBhasin to lose your calm which could hurt someone . Ye ghar yahi toh test karta hai (This is what this house tests) #BiggBoss14.”

She added, “Exactly #VikasGupta is right . Sorry toh bohot door ki bat hai ... hasna aur mazak banana toh band toh karo (Forget about apologising, at least stop making fun of her) #RakhiSawant ka . #JasminBhasin now cmon even if you have not done anything, pls don’t justify the act #BiggBoss14. #AlyGoni bhi #JasminBasin ko sahi samjha raha hai ki kisi ke rone ka mazak mat banao (Aly Goni is right, he is explaining to Jasmin that she must not make fun of someone crying) #BiggBoss14. Mundi tod dete itni khundak thi toh.lekin #JasminBhasin ko mundi #RakhiSawant ke muh par akar patakne ki kya zarurat thi (It is understandable you broke the mask because you have a problem with Rakhi but why did Jasmin dump the mask on Rakhi’s face?). no one is allowed to touch anyone unnecessarily in this house #BiggBoss14 lagi nahi hogi bcz it was light lekin agar lag jae toh will she take responsibility? Its not about #RakhiSawant drama karke #JasmineBhasin ki image kharab kar rahi hai . But its about her unnecessarily reaction jo usko #AlyGoni #RahulVadiya #VikasGupta sab samjhane ki koshish kar rhe h #BiggBoss14. #rahulvaidya put a point across that when 2 people are not good with each other then unko apas mein touch karna and mundi rakhna ya kuch aisa karna nahi chahiye. (Maybe she was not hurt, because the mask was light but will Jasmin take responsibility if Rakhi is hurt? It is not Rakhi attacking Jasmin’s image by creating unnecessary drama but Jasmin’s reactions to Aly and Rahul Vaidya when they tried to explain things to her. Rahul Vaidya is right. Two people who do not get along well, must not touch or do such things) That’s not fun #jasminbhasin #RakhiSawant #BiggBoss14.”

Rakhi given a few medicines and she was later heard telling Vikas, “I do not want her (Jasmin) to be eliminated from the game but there should be some punishment.” Later, Bigg Boss chided everyone on the house for being careless and “criticized” Jasmin for her behavior which led to Rakhi’s injury. However, Bigg Boss also clarified that no strict action would be taken against Jasmin as she did not intent to harm Rakhi.

