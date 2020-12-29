Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena supports Vikas Gupta after he talked about his ex, schools VJ Andy

Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena supports Vikas Gupta after he talked about his ex, schools VJ Andy

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has supported Vikas Gupta even as he was being trolled online for talking about his personal issues with a past relationship.

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 16:32 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Vikas Gupta had entered the Bigg Boss house last year to play the game in place of Devoleena Bhattacharjee when she was unwell.

Actor and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee has extended her support to friend and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta, hours after he talked about his own sexuality and revealed he was being tortured by his ex, on Monday’s episode.

Devoleena wrote, “It is good that #vikas is opening up.he is not questioning anyones sexuality but now he accepts and ready to face the challenges he has been harrassed for.He should have done this before.Accepting own’s sexuality is no shame and also to warn them who tries to exploit it.”

 

Devoleena was responding to VJ Andy’s tweet in which he wrote, “#VikasGupta Apna neeji mamla national tv pe uchalana galat hai! Kaas karke jab voh kisi doosre ki sexuality pe ungli karna ho (It is wrong to talk about your personal issues on national TV, especially when you are talking about someone’s sexuality). I understand you’ve been thru a lot but; ‘Coming out’ is up2 the individual and shouldn’t be forced on any1.”



A fan wrote, “Maam apne sexuality pe baat karna bilkul sahi hai but kisi aur ka name le ke uske sexuality pe bhi baat karna vo galat hai (Maam, it is fine to talk about one’s sexuality but to use someone else’s name and to talk about someone else’s sexuality is wrong). Coming out as LGBTQ+ in India is not easy job everyone has right ki vo kab batana chahate hai kisi aur ko right nahi hai unke bare me NTV pe baat karne ka (whether they want to talk about it. Noone else has the right to talk about them).” Devoleena responded with, “He is bound to...he has been tortured for this..his closed ones definitely know about all these.So i know what he is going through and whats making him to open up like this..”

 

Vikas had an emotional breakdown while he shared his personal secret with Rubina, Nikki and others. Without naming the person, he talked about how he has been “fighting that for four-and-a-half years”. Rubina seemed to be taken aback as he revealed, “He and I were together for a year-and-a-half before he came into the show (Bigg Boss).” He claims that he has not named this person but will now tell all about him. “He is a vital person and claims he is not involved but always makes sure any person in my life hates me,” he had added.

Also read: Alia Bhatt joins Ranbir Kapoor and his family on New Year getaway

Vikas also talked about his differences with his brother. Both removed mics to talk about it. He cried and then told Abhinav he lost his self-respect when he came back because he needed the money. He added that the torture was getting too much. When everyone tried to calm him down, Vikas said that Arshi was not lying when she said he did not take care of his mother. Everyone was shocked and Jasmin Bhasin suggested he must speak out the truth once, so Arshi doesn’t have anything to threaten him with.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China readies Plan B for Nepal Communist Party if PM Oli doesn’t play ball
by Shishir Gupta
VHP to start Ram Temple construction fund collection drive from January 15
by Smriti Kak Ramachandran
‘Agriculture can’t be run sitting in Delhi’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre for ‘bulldozing’ farm laws
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Two-day Covid vaccine dry run concludes smoothly: Health ministry
by Rhythma Kaul

latest news

Amid tourist rush to ring in new year, Uttarakhand braces for cold wave
by HT Correspondents
Killings of journalists rose in 2020, 68% killed outside war zones: Report
by Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Croatia earthquake: Slovenia shuts nuclear plant as a precautionary measure
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Kerala extends education scholarship, wedding grant for transgenders
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.