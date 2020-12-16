Sections
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14: Disha Parmar welcomes as Rahul Vaidya re-enters, tweets ‘Hero aa gaya’

Bigg Boss 14: Disha Parmar welcomes as Rahul Vaidya re-enters, tweets ‘Hero aa gaya’

Rahul Vaidya, who opted to exit earlier in the show, is back on Bigg Boss 14 and supporting his re-entry were Kamya Panjabi, Shefali Bagga among others.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 07:19 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

rRahul Vaidya is back in the game.

Actor Disha Parmar was quite excited to see Rahul Vaidya back on Bigg Boss 14 as his re-entry was shown on Tuesday’s episode of the show hosted by Salman Khan. Rahul took a voluntary exit when offered to do so. He had claimed that he was missing his family a lot.

Minutes after Rahul’s re-entry was aired on Tuesday, Disha tweeted, “Hero aa gaya (hero is here)! “

 

Rahu had proposed to Disha for marriage during his previous stint on Bigg Boss. On Disha;'s birthday, Rahul revealed he was in love with Disha and then proposed to her. He wore a white T-shirt with “Marry me?” written on the back with a lipstick, took out a ring and went down on one knee. Rahul said, “Disha, mujhe lagta hai tum iss duniya ki sabse khoobsurat ladki ho. Mujhe samajh mein nahi aa raha hai mujhe itna waqt kyun laga tumhe yeh kehne ke liye (Disha, I think you are the most beautiful girl in the world. I don’t know why it took me so long to tell you this.). Will you marry me?”



Rahul also requested her to let her decision known to the makers of the show, so that it could be conveyed to him. While he kept asking the makers for a response, none was sent to him. Disha even claimed she had sent her response t the makers.

Former contestant Shefal Bagga also welcomed him and tweeted, “Ek tha raja ek thi rani , Raja wapas aaya khatam karega kahani #RahulVadiya #BiggBoss14” Kamya also welcomed him and wrote, “And he is back Flexed biceps @rahulvaidya23 #BB14 @ColorsTV.”

 

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 written update day 71: Arshi fights with Manu, Aly and Nikki, Kashmera cries during a fight with Nikki

Tuesday’s episode ended with Rahul making his re-entry in the house and Jasmin greeted him with, “Shaadi? (marriage)?” and he blushed as he replied, “Not now.” Aly then clearly asked if Disha had said yes and Rahul nodded as he gave a sweet smile to Aly. Rahul was touted to be one of the strongest contestants on the show this year.

