Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan calls Rahul Vaidya ‘junior Aly’, claims singer is envious of him

On Tuesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz Khan claimed Rahul Vaidya was insecure of his masculinity, adding that he has become “junior Aly” --a junior version of wild card entry Aly Goni who came on the show to extend support to friend and co-star Jasmin Bhasin.

Eijaz told Abhinav Shukla Tuesday’s episode that Rahul is jealous of them as he doesn’t get enough attention. “Kavita has made many mistakes and she is not ashamed of it. There are many issues about this guy (Rahul) that we don’t know. He is insecure about his masculinity. He is envious of (points towards himself and Abhinav) attention nahi milta hai (He does not get the attention), better looking, alpha, alpha…who is he following? Aly ko follow kar raha hai (He is following Aly now). He is becoming Aly Junior. If Aly gets tanned, he will get tanned. If Aly does workout, he will workout. Both will drink coffee together.”

Abhinav agreed with Eijaz’s views and said, “Yes, he does have issues.” Rahul recently stood by Eijaz in the latest immunity task. In it, contestants had to reveal their dark secrets in order to win immunity from nominations.

Eijaz revealed he was molested in childhood. “Mujhe touch se isliye problem hai kyuki bachpan me I was molested..aur ye baat mai bhool chukka tha lekin 5 saal pehle anger issues k therapy me ye baat upar aayi, mai sharminda nahi hoo kyuki wo meri galti nahi thi (I have a problem with touch as I was molested as a child. I had forgotten this and it surfaced only five years ago during a therapy for anger management). Papa, I am sorry. I am sorry ki aapke saath abi tak maine ye share nahi kiya (I am sorry I never shared this with you),” he had said and Rahul was visibly moved by the revelation.

However, Eijaz and Rahul have often been at loggerheads through the season. However, both seem to be clear in their priorities and never hesitate in making alliances when it comes to winning tasks for each other’s benefits.

