Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan opens up about failed relationships, says he projected ‘childhood trauma’ on them

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan bared his heart in an interview, and discussed how his childhood traumas have influenced his romantic relationships. Recently, Eijaz opened up on the show about having been accused of rape by a former partner.

In an interview, the actor said that he projects his past traumas onto his relationships, which sometimes end traumatically.

He told Pinkvilla, “I have learnt many lessons during my relationships. Primarily I used to be an idiot, blamed some beautiful people who came into my life, blamed them. I have realised how I used to project my insecurities and my childhood trauma on them, how my basic nature was to play this passive aggressive person. How I wasn’t equipped for a relationship.”

He continued, “There are a few things that my comfort zone ends up in a crisis cycle. I end up having that pattern again and again and impose those patterns on them and leave my partners confused and we part ways, sometimes amicably, sometimes traumatically. But all of them are today settled. It is wrong for me to speak for them today.”

Eijaz said that he ‘hated’ his life, but has realised that the only way he can repair broken relationships is by learning to repair his relationship with himself. “I think I was going through my life enjoying hating it and I have realised that I deserve to be happy. I deserve it and I will get it. I have started loving myself now,” he concluded.

In last week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan showed a clip of a conversation between Eijaz and Sidharth Shukla, in which Eijaz spoke about a major ‘kaand’ from his past. “I used to help all women and protect those that needed it. There was one such and later I was charged with rape because I promised I’d marry her but didn’t. She made it into a rape case and I had to go to jail,” he said. Eijaz said that the incident broke him, and that he had to skip the premiere of his film Tanu Weds Manu and move to Dharamshala for some time.

Eijaz said that he has two sides to his personality -- one that respects women because he has a younger sister, and the other that can’t handle disrespect, and feels the need to react with aggression.

After playing the clip, Salman also told Eijaz, “Aap galat jaoge to galat dikhoge, but agar sahi ho to sahi ho na (If you go the wrong way, you will come across as inappropriate, but if you play well, you will be respected).” Eijaz then told Salman, “I know I am right but I am awkward and often cross-check. I am extra conscious.” Salman responded saying, “Happens with everyone. Why are you scared? We are with you.”

