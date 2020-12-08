Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals ex-girlfriend threatened to file fake dowry case against him, Vikas Gupta might have influenced her

Bigg Boss contestant Eijaz Khan revealed more personal details in a recent episode of the show. Throughout the course of the season, Eijaz has been frank about the troubles he’s faced in his life.

On Monday’s episode, Eijaz revealed that a woman had once threatened to file a fake dowry case against him, and implied that former Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta might have influenced her. Vikas entered the show as a ‘challenger’, along with Kashmera Shah.

In a conversation with Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz said that when he was threatened with the case, he was in Dharamkot, and would sit alone and cry. He said, “I would ask God, ‘Why me? I am a good person.’” Eijaz added, “Many of my friends asked me to file a case against the girl but I did not because she is somebody’s daughter.”

He said that the woman later told him that she had been influenced by someone, and Eijaz made a ‘V’ signal with his fingers, leaving Abhinav shocked. Further hinting that it was Vikas that he was talking about, he said, “Let him come in, usko dikhaata hu (I’ll show him).”

Previously, Eijaz had spoken about being accused of rape by a former girlfriend. “I used to help all women and protect those that needed it. There was one such and later I was charged with rape because I promised I’d marry her but didn’t. She made it into a rape case and I had to go to jail,” he said. Eijaz said that the incident broke him, and that he had to skip the premiere of his film Tanu Weds Manu and move to Dharamshala for some time. It is unclear if he was referring to the same person.

Eijaz also revealed on the show that he is a survivor of sexual abuse, and that he hadn’t told even his father about the incident.

