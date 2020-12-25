Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz kicks sofa after a fight with Vikas, Jasmin and Rakhi cry as they read letters from family

On Friday’s episode, the Bigg Boss 14 house will see its share of fights, despite contestants being in festive spirts. A recent promo for the episode showed Vikas Gupta and Eijaz Khan fighting with each other. The housemates also received letters from their families on the occasion of Christmas.

The video opened with Vikas telling Nikki, “Ek ladki thi, mai uske saath friendly ho gaya tha. Malum chala ye uski girlfriend thi aur wo ispe case karna chahti thi (There was this girl I got friendly with and later got to know that she was his girlfriend. She wanted to file a case against him).” Eijaz got angry and charged towards Vikas, as he had always known about this. Vikas then questioned Eijaz, “Did she file the case because of me? Do not spread these false claims here.” They continued fighting and Vikas asked Eijaz to stop spreading lies inside the house.

Vikas yelled, “Jo insaan apne abba ka naam le ke...(The person who can name his father in a game... What do I say?).” He also asked, “Isne nahi kaha tha meri wajah se iske abba jail jaate (Did he not say that his father would have been jailed because of me)?” As Aly Goni and Arshi Khan tried to stop him from attacking Vikas, Eijaz fell down.

After a few sequences of Eijaz charging angrily towards Vikas and even kicking the sofa in the house, the video switched to scenes of Christmas celebrations. Next, a Christmas tree could be seen in the garden area. Rahul Vaidya and RakhI Sawant did a funny dance and sang a Hindi version of Jingle Bells.

Perhaps as part of some task, the housemates were seen handing over letters to each other – mostly those they had fights with. Rakhi gave a letter to Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz gave letter to Jasmin Bhasin. Jasmin was then seen crying as she read out her letter. “Beta aapko Bigg Boss me dekhte hain accha lagta hai. Aapko dekh k apki dadi bhi gadgad hoti hai. (We like watching you on Bigg Boss and even your grandmother is happy watching you).” Everyone uttered “cute” as they listened to Jasmin read her letter.

Also read: Satish Kaushik on playing the foul-mouthed Manu Mundra in Scam 1992

Abhinav then read out a letter which said he is already a winner in his family’s eyes. Rakhi got sad as she read her letter in isolation. “My dear Rakhi, you are the reason why this Christmas feels special to me,” the letter said

Follow @htshowbiz for more