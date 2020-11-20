Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14 evicted contestant Shardul Pandit has a message for Salman Khan: ‘Please give me work’

Bigg Boss 14 evicted contestant Shardul Pandit has a message for Salman Khan: ‘Please give me work’

Bigg Boss 14 evicted contestant Shardul Pandit has requested host Salman Khan to help him get work in the industry. He said he needed the show for money but was evicted very soon.

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 14:23 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shardul Pandit was evicted during the last Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Shardul Pandit is the latest contestant to have walked out of the Bigg Boss 14 house during the Diwali weekend so that he could spend some quality time with his ailing mother. But the actor has now revealed that his mother is not happy with his early exit as he is in dire need of money. He has requested host Salman Khan to help him get work in the industry.

Shardul has said that he doesn’t have Salman’s contact number but wants to give him a message. “I need work. If you have any position for an actor, please give me work,” Shardul said in an interview.

Shardul was talking to India Today about his financial woes. He said, “The moment I left the Bigg Boss house, I was taken to my vanity. There I requested to speak to Salman (Khan) bhai for a minute. He told me that like Kavita, even I could be back. After that, I just sat there for two hours. I couldn’t cry or feel anything because I needed the show for money. The realisation is finally sinking in that it’s over.”

Shardul further opened up his inner struggles and said, “I was hoping to be among the top contestants but now I have to battle it all alone. There’s a part of fans who are saying that I won hearts but there are some who say I didn’t do anything. It pinches me every moment. It’s difficult to live with that. I feel like going back to despair. There was a time earlier when I had wanted to kill myself and now, I have to battle it again all over again.”

Also read: Salman Khan tests negative for Covid-19, to shoot for Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode: report

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode that ended with Shardul’s exit, Salman had mentioned that there was a negligible difference between the audience votes received in favour of Shardul and another nominated contestant, Rubina Dilaik.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Security forces once again defeated Pak terrorists’ nefarious plot: PM Modi
Nov 20, 2020 15:45 IST
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
Nov 20, 2020 15:23 IST
PM Modi meets Shah, Doval as army thwarts major terrorist attack
Nov 20, 2020 15:10 IST
Kerala ‘journo’ had determined design to create unrest: Yogi govt
Nov 20, 2020 14:52 IST

latest news

Tripura: Bru resettlement should not disturb locals, says CPI(M)
Nov 20, 2020 15:45 IST
International community will emerge stronger, more resilient from Covid-19 crisis: President Kovind
Nov 20, 2020 15:45 IST
Security forces once again defeated Pak terrorists’ nefarious plot: PM Modi
Nov 20, 2020 15:45 IST
Maharashtra mulls freeze on flights, trains from Delhi as Covid-19 cases spike in Capital
Nov 20, 2020 15:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.