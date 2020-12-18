Sections
Bigg Boss 14 evicted contestant Vikas Gupta says his Twitter account is ‘attacked’, shares screenshots

Vikas Gupta said that his Twitter account has been ‘attacked’, after his Instagram account has been targeted for over a year. He said that his Twitter account will be suspended if there is one more complaint against him.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 20:07 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Vikas Gupta was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 earlier this week on the grounds of physical violence.

Vikas Gupta, who was ousted from Bigg Boss 14 earlier this week, claimed that his Twitter account is under attack. Sharing a screenshot of a mail he received from Twitter and another of one of his tweets which was reported, he said that his account will be suspended if there is even one more complaint.

“After Instagram account being attacked for more than a year now This Twitter account is attacked. Got a notice from @Twitter if there is 1 more complaint @lostboy54 will be suspended. The strange part is that the tweet reported was tweeted in 2019. I don’t even understand why?” he tweeted.

 

Earlier, in October, Vikas shared screenshots and suggested that his Twitter account was temporarily restricted because he had been seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. “Dear @Twitter My followers have been told that my account is temporarily restricted - to login I had to prove that my account is not Fake. It has 359 k and more followers. Would you help in understanding why? Does Asking for truth for #SushantSinghRajput makes me a BoT? #VG,” he had written.



 

Also read: Sana Khan’s husband Anas Saiyad denies forcing her to quit films, says ‘narrow-minded’ people can continue questioning their relationship

Meanwhile, Vikas was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 in Monday’s episode for breaking the rules and pushing Arshi Khan into the swimming pool. The two, who earlier participated in Bigg Boss 11 together, were at loggerheads with each other since they entered the show.

While Vikas mostly did not react to Arshi’s provocation, he lost his cool when she dragged his family into the conversation, and pushed her into the pool. After his eviction, he shared a video message, in which he said that he was taking some time alone to ‘understand what just happened with me’. Talking about his exit from Bigg Boss 14, he said that he made a ‘mistake’ and got punished for it.

