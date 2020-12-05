Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14 finale promo: Angry Salman Khan blasts Rahul Vaidya for ‘lack of interest’, asks him to leave show

Bigg Boss 14 finale promo: Angry Salman Khan blasts Rahul Vaidya for ‘lack of interest’, asks him to leave show

Bigg Boss 14 finale: A new promo shared by Colors showed Salman Khan giving Rahul Vaidya a piece of his mind for showing ‘lack of enthusiasm’ and interest in continuing on the show.

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 14:07 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bigg Boss 14 finale promo: Salman Khan lost his cool at Rahul Vaidya.

Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan lost his cool at contestant Rahul Vaidya for his lack of enthusiasm and interest in being on the show. In a new promo, Salman chided Rahul and asked him to leave the Bigg Boss 14 house, refusing to listen to any of his explanations.

The 20-second clip shared by Colors showed Salman asking Rahul if he was uninterested in staying in Bigg Boss 14 any longer, to which the singer replied in the affirmative. As an angry Salman pointed out his ‘lack of enthusiasm, lack of interest towards being on the show’, Rahul offered to explain himself.

Salman refused to listen and said, “Koi zaroorat nahi (There is no need).” He then pointed towards the exit and said, “Please leave the house, Rahul.”

 



Former Bigg Boss contestant Andy Kumar aka VJ Andy responded to reports suggesting that Rahul has been evicted from Bigg Boss 14. Cheering the possible development, he wrote on Twitter, “Is it true? @rahulvaidya23 is evicted? I hope it’s true! 1st Time I’ve felt like this about an eviction. Just hated the way he was so disrespectful to @RubiDilaik. #sorrynotsorry #RahulVaidya #RubinaRulingHearts #RubinaIsTheBoss #RubinaDiliak #RubinavForever.”

Also read | ‘Ignore Kangana Ranaut, she is crazy’: Mika Singh slams her for picking on ‘soft targets’ like Karan Johar, warns ‘puttar iss taraf mat aao’

Reports also suggest that Nikki Tamboli has been evicted from Bigg Boss 14. Andy expressed sadness at the news and tweeted, “Oh no just heard @nikkitamboli got evicted! So sad! She’s the one who played the game right from the start. I’m glad we got see her softer side too. Let’s wish her love and luck! #NikkiTamboli. #NIKKIDESERVESFINALE.”

In Friday night’s episode, Nikki, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik said that Rahul should not be a part of the finale, criticising him for being ‘disrespectful’ towards women on the show. Rahul was unapologetic and said that he behaved with Rubina and Nikki the way they deserved: “Jitni bhi baatein maine Rubina ko kahi hai ya Nikki ko kahi hai, main uske upar atal hoon (I stand by whatever I have said to Rubina and Nikki).”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

WHO warns virus crisis not over as vaccine rollout approaches
Dec 05, 2020 14:17 IST
PM Modi to lay foundation for new Parliament building on Dec 10
Dec 05, 2020 14:20 IST
‘Last day of discussion’: Farmers ahead of talks with Centre on farm laws
Dec 05, 2020 12:41 IST
LIVE| Protest to continue if govt not accept demands: Farmers’ leader
Dec 05, 2020 14:16 IST

latest news

PM Modi to lay foundation for new Parliament building on Dec 10
Dec 05, 2020 14:20 IST
Bigg Boss 14 finale: Salman slams Rahul for disinterest, asks him to leave
Dec 05, 2020 14:07 IST
‘There is a concussion rule, why not use it’:Gambhir on Chahal substitution
Dec 05, 2020 14:07 IST
Moscow starts mass Covid-19 vaccination with its Sputnik V shot
Dec 05, 2020 14:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.