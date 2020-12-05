Bigg Boss 14 finale promo: Angry Salman Khan blasts Rahul Vaidya for ‘lack of interest’, asks him to leave show

Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan lost his cool at contestant Rahul Vaidya for his lack of enthusiasm and interest in being on the show. In a new promo, Salman chided Rahul and asked him to leave the Bigg Boss 14 house, refusing to listen to any of his explanations.

The 20-second clip shared by Colors showed Salman asking Rahul if he was uninterested in staying in Bigg Boss 14 any longer, to which the singer replied in the affirmative. As an angry Salman pointed out his ‘lack of enthusiasm, lack of interest towards being on the show’, Rahul offered to explain himself.

Salman refused to listen and said, “Koi zaroorat nahi (There is no need).” He then pointed towards the exit and said, “Please leave the house, Rahul.”

Former Bigg Boss contestant Andy Kumar aka VJ Andy responded to reports suggesting that Rahul has been evicted from Bigg Boss 14. Cheering the possible development, he wrote on Twitter, “Is it true? @rahulvaidya23 is evicted? I hope it’s true! 1st Time I’ve felt like this about an eviction. Just hated the way he was so disrespectful to @RubiDilaik. #sorrynotsorry #RahulVaidya #RubinaRulingHearts #RubinaIsTheBoss #RubinaDiliak #RubinavForever.”

Reports also suggest that Nikki Tamboli has been evicted from Bigg Boss 14. Andy expressed sadness at the news and tweeted, “Oh no just heard @nikkitamboli got evicted! So sad! She’s the one who played the game right from the start. I’m glad we got see her softer side too. Let’s wish her love and luck! #NikkiTamboli. #NIKKIDESERVESFINALE.”

In Friday night’s episode, Nikki, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik said that Rahul should not be a part of the finale, criticising him for being ‘disrespectful’ towards women on the show. Rahul was unapologetic and said that he behaved with Rubina and Nikki the way they deserved: “Jitni bhi baatein maine Rubina ko kahi hai ya Nikki ko kahi hai, main uske upar atal hoon (I stand by whatever I have said to Rubina and Nikki).”

