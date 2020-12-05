Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14 finale promo: Rakhi Sawant prank calls Rahul Vaidya as Disha Parmar, says no to his proposal

Bigg Boss 14 finale promo: Rakhi Sawant prank calls Rahul Vaidya as Disha Parmar, says no to his proposal

Bigg Boss 14 finale promo: Rakhi Sawant, prank calling Rahul Vaidya as Disha Parmar, turned down his marriage proposal. However, he seemed to have guessed that it was not the voice of his ladylove.

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 18:42 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rahul Sawant seemed to not fall for Rakhi Sawant’s prank call.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant made a prank call to Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya, introducing herself as his ladylove Disha Parmar. In a new promo of the Bigg Boss 14 finale, Rakhi, speaking as Disha, also turned down Rahul’s marriage proposal.

In the 10-second sneak peek shared by Colors, Rakhi called Rahul ‘darling’ and claimed that she was Disha. He seemed sceptical and said, “Awaaz pehchaani hui lag rahi hai mujhe (Your voice seems familiar).”

Rakhi then told Rahul, “Tumne jo mujhe duniya ke saamne propose kiya na, uske liye main no kehti hoon (My answer to your marriage proposal on national television is no).” This seemed to make him even more sure that a prank was being played on him and he said, “Aise baat nahi karti hai woh (She does not talk like this).”

 



Last month, on Disha’s birthday, Rahul popped the question. He said that being in the Bigg Boss house made him realise how special their equation is. He wore a white T-shirt with “Marry me?” written on the back in lipstick, took out a ring and went down on one knee. He also requested her to let her decision known to the makers of the show, so that it could be conveyed to him.

Apart from Rakhi, former Bigg Boss contestants Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah, Vikas Gupta, Manu Punjabi and Rahul Mahajan will enter the finale as ‘challengers’. Reports suggest that their entry on the show will bring a huge twist.

Also see | Bigg Boss 14 finale promo: Angry Salman Khan blasts Rahul Vaidya for ‘lack of interest’, asks him to leave show

Meanwhile, other promos of the Bigg Boss 14 finale shared by Colors suggest that Rahul will take up the option to walk out of the show voluntarily. The videos showed host Salman Khan slamming him for his ‘lack of interest’ in being in the show and asking him to leave.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE: Next round of talks between Centre, farmers’ groups to be on Dec 9
Dec 05, 2020 18:53 IST
Top BJP leaders add fuel to speculations of TMC heavyweight switching sides
Dec 05, 2020 17:37 IST
Covid-19 virus type has changed since June, says expert in Pune
Dec 05, 2020 16:32 IST
‘Govt will benefit from farm laws, not us’: Farmers’ leaders at meeting with centre
Dec 05, 2020 18:36 IST

latest news

Republic TV official, another accused get bail in TRP scam
Dec 05, 2020 18:55 IST
Six crew members of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa test Covid positive
Dec 05, 2020 18:52 IST
Video of bird playing peekaboo with human gets nearly 3 million views
Dec 05, 2020 18:51 IST
Durgamati song Heer: Bhumi Pednekar revisits her love story
Dec 05, 2020 18:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.