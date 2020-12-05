Bigg Boss 14 finale promo: Rakhi Sawant prank calls Rahul Vaidya as Disha Parmar, says no to his proposal

Former Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant made a prank call to Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya, introducing herself as his ladylove Disha Parmar. In a new promo of the Bigg Boss 14 finale, Rakhi, speaking as Disha, also turned down Rahul’s marriage proposal.

In the 10-second sneak peek shared by Colors, Rakhi called Rahul ‘darling’ and claimed that she was Disha. He seemed sceptical and said, “Awaaz pehchaani hui lag rahi hai mujhe (Your voice seems familiar).”

Rakhi then told Rahul, “Tumne jo mujhe duniya ke saamne propose kiya na, uske liye main no kehti hoon (My answer to your marriage proposal on national television is no).” This seemed to make him even more sure that a prank was being played on him and he said, “Aise baat nahi karti hai woh (She does not talk like this).”

Last month, on Disha’s birthday, Rahul popped the question. He said that being in the Bigg Boss house made him realise how special their equation is. He wore a white T-shirt with “Marry me?” written on the back in lipstick, took out a ring and went down on one knee. He also requested her to let her decision known to the makers of the show, so that it could be conveyed to him.

Apart from Rakhi, former Bigg Boss contestants Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah, Vikas Gupta, Manu Punjabi and Rahul Mahajan will enter the finale as ‘challengers’. Reports suggest that their entry on the show will bring a huge twist.

Meanwhile, other promos of the Bigg Boss 14 finale shared by Colors suggest that Rahul will take up the option to walk out of the show voluntarily. The videos showed host Salman Khan slamming him for his ‘lack of interest’ in being in the show and asking him to leave.

