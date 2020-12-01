Bigg Boss 14 finale week arrives a month earlier, Shefali Jariwala shocked ‘only four contestants will go ahead’

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala has responded to the news that the finale week of ongoing season, Bigg Boss 14 will be held in December itself. Expressing her shock and wondering if the season was performing badly, Shefali also said that it might all be a new twist to the current season. Salman Khan recently announced that the finale week will be held in the first week of December itself, instead of the usual January finale. However, he assured fans of the show that the reality show will not end too soon and will continue to entertain them.

Over the weekend, makers of the show announced that several former Bigg Boss contestants like Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan and many others will enter the house to introduce more challengers for the contestants.

Shefali told Times of India, “After the finale was announced by host Salman Khan, I was in a state of shock. I was like, ‘Is Bigg Boss 14 performing so badly that they had to have a mini finale? But I have a feeling that there must be some twist because the game has just picked up. And during this time if half of the house gets evicted, I would not like to see the show. If you see from the entertainment point of view they are getting contestants like Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi and of course Vikas Gupta. So, once they enter, the entertainment quotient would be high, but definitely the game quotient would go missing. At this point of the game only four contestants will go ahead and the rest of them will get evicted that came as a shocker for me.”

Since the announcement of the finale week, Pavitra Punia was evicted on Sunday and rumours suggest Aly Goni may be voted out of the house on Tuesday’s episode. By the end of the week, only four contestants are to stay in the house, making it to the finale.

