Bigg Boss 14 first eviction is Sara Gurpal? ‘The audience must be mad,’ respond fans

Bigg Boss 14 Sara Gurpal seems to be the first contestant to have been evicted from the Bigg Boss house. Speculations are rife that the actor from Punjab was chosen by the seniors including Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan, for eviction. Sara recently made headlines when her alleged ex-husband expressed his wish to meet her in the Bigg Boss house as a guest and said that her real name was is Rachna Devi.

All three seniors had named Sara as the “is mein wo baat nahi hai (she does not have it in her)” during a game in the last episode. Sara’s fan base seems to be upset over her rumoured eviction.

A fan wrote, “#SaraGurpal is evicted from #BiggBoss14 like seriously ,what about Jaan? What is he doing in the show, just because he is fan of #SiddharthShukla. I’m very disappointed with #HinaKhan too.” One more viewer objected to why the seniors were given the responsibility of evictions and said, “Agr Selection and Eviction sb kuj Seniors ne he krni hai To Audience kya pagal hai ? (if the seniors are supposed to decide on selection and eviction of contestants, than is the audience mad?)”

A dedicated fan of the actor said, “She deserves at least one more week to prove herself ....#SaraGurpal.” One more said, “Unfair decisions of makers because she gave 100% in the show. Other contestants are big names so you guys chose Sara your Choice to maker her evict the show. Shame on you makers.”

Meanwhile, Tushar Kumar claiming to be from the US has said that he was married to Sara some years ago. He claimed that Sara chose fame over personal life which eventually led to their split. He has even claimed that he feels to have been used by her. “Ya now, I feel like that. But back then we were in love, I did not feel that. I understand that everyone wants to be successful but you can’t go down for something like that,” he told Times Now in an interview.

On being asked about his reaction to Bigg Boss contestant Eijaz Khan expressing his liking for Sara, he said, “I think we are over it now. I have no feelings left for her. We are done and we have both moved on. I hope she is going to find somebody but whoever she finds like, she shouldn’t take it for like fame or anything. She should find a guy who’s good from inside and she should not like people for fame and what fame is going to do to her.”

Tushar had even expressed his desire to go in the Bigg Boss house, saying, “I would just like to go there and confront her. I would love to go, confront. If they (Bigg Boss makers) call me as a guest, I would try to go. However, I don’t want to be cheap when she is there, it won’t be good for both of us.”

