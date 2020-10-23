Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan hits back at Pavitra Punia, says ‘wish she had the courage to abuse me on my face’

Actor Gauahar Khan, whose two-week stint as a ‘senior’ on Bigg Boss 14 ended this week, has spoken about her confrontations with contestant Pavitra Punia. Along with Gauahar, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla were also featured on the show as ‘seniors’.

In an interview, Gauahar spoke about Pavitra using offensive language against her, behind her back. Gauahar said that she was glad that Pavitra didn’t insult her to her face.

She told TellyChakkar, “I used to find Pavitra strong but she showed her true colours. I am happy that she revealed her real side. I am not hurt. Her abuses did not bother me at all. Thank God, she used the word ‘laal pari’. I will take it as a compliment. The way she abused me depicted her personality. I really can’t comment on it.”

She added, “I wish she had the courage to abuse me to my face. May be I would have respected her for that. She literally hurled over 20 abuses. I could literally read her lips and decode what she was trying to say. I still wish her good luck.”

Meanwhile, Pavitra has been involved in arguments with Eijaz Khan and Rahul Vaidya. A new promo video for Friday’s episode showed her getting into a heated confrontation with Rahul, because she didn’t appreciate him suggesting that she had a crush on Abhinav Shukla.

Gauahar was welcomed home in style by rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar, who took to Instagram to share a picture of the two of them, which he captioned, “Just killing it like always. Welcome back Queen! More success and power on your way.” He also added a hashtag -- ‘Gaza’ -- which seems to be an amalgamation of their names.

