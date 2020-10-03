Sections
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan lashes out against Sidharth Shukla in premiere, calls him ‘gali ka gunda’

Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan lashes out against Sidharth Shukla in premiere, calls him ‘gali ka gunda’

Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan picked up where she left off in her tirade against last season’s Bigg Boss winner, Sidharth Shukla. The two will return in the show’s 14th season.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 14:25 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Gauahar Khan lashes out against Sidharth Shukla in the Bigg Boss 14 premiere.

Actor Gauahar Khan, who had stated publicly that Sidharth Shukla didn’t deserve to win Bigg Boss 13, will come face-to-face with him in Saturday’s season 14 premiere. A new promo video, shared by Colors TV, shows that no love has been lost between the two.

In the video, host Salman Khan reminds Gauahar that she has been quite open about her criticism of Sidharth. Gauahar says, “Hashtag gali ka gunda, baat karne ki tameez nahi (a hoodlum who doesn’t have manners).” She adds, “I have a problem with gaalis,” to which Sidharth says, “Jaisa bhi tha, jo bhi tha, that was me (however it may have come across, that was me).”

 

Gauahar, at the end of the previous season, had tweeted that the ‘undeserving’ contestant had won, and that she would’ve preferred that Asim Riaz were crowned champion. “My winner Asim,” she had tweeted. She had also frequently criticised Sidharth conduct on the show, and had even called out the producers for giving him a free reign.

“Speech is very important! How u put ur point across , language , everything matters ! Rashmi didn’t hold it together! 2 wrongs never make a right !! Abuses hurled , kills the purpose ! Uff ...” she had written in one tweet. “Ganda bola hai !!! Bola hai bola hai !! Good opportunity given to clarify !!! Sirf ek hi insaan bolta hai ! SS show not BB!” she had written in another tweet. After a task that ended in Sidharth and Asim nearly coming to blows, Gauahar had written, “How the hell is this being allowed! I’m appalled! This is a completely different year ! Sad sad sad !”

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 contestants full list: Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia to fight it out in Salman Khan’s show

Gauahar, Sidharth, Hina Khan and Prince Narula are just some of the previous year’s contestants who will also participate in season 14.

