Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan shocked as Eijaz Khan threatens Jaan that he will make him lick toilet, says it ‘shows who you really are’

Actor and former Bigg Boss winner, Gauahar Khan is shocked at Eijaz Khan’s latest antics on the show. She took to Twitter to share how she felt about Eijaz telling Jaan Kumar Sanu to put his hand down the toilet.

Gauahar also praised Rubina Dilaik for performing well in the latest episode and Jaan for standing up for himself. “What’s gotten into people in the name of tasks ! Rubina , totally killing it in yesterday’s episode ! Too good ! Ok hand #JaanKumarSanu yessssss for standing up for urself ! Finally,” she wrote. Talking about Eijaz, she said, “Toilet seat lick karo ???????? Seriously?????? Like seriously???? Task ke naam pe kuch bhi karlo (Do anything in the name of task), lekin it shows who u really are ! Period,” she wrote.

During a recent Angels and Devils task, Eijaz made Jaan go into the bathroom and put his arm in the toilet. Eijaz then warned Jaan, “Agar mere upar wapas uda, tereko yeh chaatne bolunga main (If you mess with me again, I will make you lick this arm).”

Previously, Gauahar had shared a clip of Eijaz and Kavita Kaushik talking about her inside the house. Gauahar had stayed in the Bigg Boss house this year when the season began for two week, as a ‘senior’. In the clip, Eijaz was seen telling Kavita how beautiful and graceful Gauahar is. Sharing the clip, Gauahar wrote on Twitter, “Such kind words! @Iamkavitak @KhanEijaz! So grateful!” She added a number of heart and hug emojis.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra reveals 2 most uncomfortable outfits she’s ever worn: ‘The tape came off, I was holding up dress with namaste pose’

Gauahar also recently announced engagement with boyfriend Zaid Darbar. In a picture shared on social media, the couple was be seen gazing lovingly at each other, surrounded by balloons. The words, “She said yes,” were read on one of the balloons.

Gauahar was asked what makes Zaid so special in an interview to Bollywood Hungama. She said, “What is special about Zaid? Zaid is just the most amazing human being. He is the best human being I have ever come across. As of now, that is all I can say. I haven’t met anyone like him before.”

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter