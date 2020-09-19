Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan teases the upcoming storm, Salman Khan makes an appearance

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to return to the small screens and the channel has released an all new promo ahead of the much-anticipated premiere. It features Gauahar Khan who gives a stern warning to the contestants set to join the reality show.

The video opens with Gauahar, all dressed up in a skyblue ruffled gown, sitting on a chair placed on a huge chess board. She goes on to talk about how she has always supported the truth and walked the path of righteousness. She claims that surviving the 2020 lockdown makes one feel confident about overcoming any difficulty but nothing would be easy in the upcoming season which is all set to bring an unexpected storm. The video ends with Bigg Boss host Salman Khan saying, “Bigg Boss denge 2020 ko jawab.”

The show will have its grand premiere on October 3 at 9pm.

Colors TV had earlier shared a picture of Salman mopping the floor. It went with the caption, “Salman says everyone is bored of shuttling between home and work. But not to phikar as life is about to change with Bigg Boss’s power-packed entertainment coming for their rescue.”

An Indian Express report had also quoted a source as saying, “Throughout the lockdown, people have missed certain activities, be it shopping, eating out or watching films. As part of the luxury tasks, contestants would be able to win a chance to enjoy these in the Bigg Boss 14 house. As Salman Khan said in the teaser videos, this would be a befitting reply to 2020.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 house pics leaked, grand, more colourful new home awaits Salman Khan and contestants

Recently, pictures and videos of the new Bigg Boss house leaked online. It showed a colourful house, especially designed in rainbow hues. While celebrities such as Nia Sharma, Pavitra Punia, Akanksha Puri, Nishant Malkani, Eijaz Khan, Naina Singh, Kumar Janu and Vivian Dsena are expected to participate in the upcoming season, Aly Goni, Karan Patel, Adhyayan Suman have denied entering the house.

