Bigg Boss 14: Has Kavita Kaushik walked out of house post ugly fight with Rubina Dilaik over Abhinav Shukla?

Bigg Boss 14 house has been witnessing regular evictions amid countdown to the finale. Now it seems Kavita Kaushik has herself quit the show after an ugly fight with Rubina Dilaik. The former walked out of the house, the doors of which have been left permanently open ahead of the finale.

The channel has shared a new promo to throw light on what led to Kavita’s supposed exit. It opens with Kavita telling Rubina that she will teach her a lesson once they are outside the house. A furious Rubina comes roaring at her and tells her, “Talk to me here.” The two women are seen staring into each other’s eyes as they scream at each other. Rubina tells Kavita not to push her. An equally angry Kavita shouts at her, “Do you know your husband’s truth? Ek lafa marungi, nikal yaha se (I will give you a slap, leave from here).” Rubina asks her to shut-up and gets the same reply. Kavita eventually walks towards the main exit door and walks out of the house in rage. Making it even more difficult for her to return, Rubina says, “Senseless - exactly what Kavita Kaushik is. Now she will come back to lick her own spit.”

Rubina’s husband and co-contestant Abhinav Shukla was also present to witness Rubina and Kavita’s fight. However, he is not seen interfering between the two of them in the promo.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly tells Jasmin he came on the show to win her, she says no point staying in the game without him

The viewers seem to have tilted towards Rubina post the big fight and took to social media to support her. A fan wrote, “lots of love for rubina.... stay strong.” A viewer wrote, “Kavita deserved that!” One more said, “KAVITA HAS MADE TOO MANY MISTAKES IN THIS HOUSE, GOOD FOR HER TO GO.”

A few reports are also hinting towards Kavita’s exit from the show. Rubina had recently shocked her fans on the show by revealing that she and Abhinav were heading for a divorce. She had said that if the two had not lived in the Bigg Boss 14 house together, they would have never made an effort to stay with each other under one roof.

Follow @htshowbiz for more