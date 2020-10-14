Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan jokes Sidharth Shukla has been asked to cut/mow grass despite winning Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 14 is well into its second week but the energy and verve associated with the show is yet to be seen. However, the camaraderie between the three ‘toofani’ seniors has been evident from the initial days. The latest episode saw Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla crack up over their respective tasks.

The task was to beautify their farmland - the contestants were divided into two teams, with the seniors playing the role of shopkeepers. While Hina was made in-charge of the flower stall, Gauahar Khan was assigned the mud carpet stall. In Sidharth’s lot came the green grass carpet and sponge stall.

A Times of India report quoted him as commenting ruefully: “Mujhe ghaas ke dukaan me laga diya (I have been assigned a grass shop). Hina then joked: “Eventually tujhe ghaas kaatne ka kaam mila (you have been giving the task of cutting grass).” Her comment is been seen in light of all the hard work (the music video featuring him, for instance) he had done after winning Bigg Boss 13.

The easy equation between the three seniors is evidently different compared to the freshers. Be it fights, flirting or hanging around each other, they seem to be doing better than the contestants. Only a day before, Sidharth was spotted flirting with Gauahar, their rather combustible equation notwithstanding. Gauahar, who is otherwise in-charge of kitchen duties, has been charming her way into the hearts of all inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, serving food and beverages. Sidharth had cheekily commented, “Aap aise chaai laakar dengi, khaana dengi laake, mujhe pyaar ho jaayega phir (If you keep serving tea and food, I will fall in love with you).” In response, Gauahar had giggled. When he teased her about her boyfriend Zaid Darbar, all the three seniors had burst out laughing.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 written update day 10: Jaan Kumar Sanu says he likes Nikki Tamboli, she calls him ‘bhai jaan’

Sara Gurpal’s eviction and Pavitra Punia’s affection for Eijaz Khan have been the highlights of the season, which has seen its ups and downs.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter