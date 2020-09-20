Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla promise a thrilling ride, Salman Khan talks of a befitting reply to 2020

Actors Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla appeared in two new promos of Bigg Boss 14 as the countdown to its launch begins. Both Hina and Sidharth gave their own examples to highlight the magic of the reality TV show, more so, in the context of a difficult year like 2020.

Appearing in an ultra glamorous avatar, Hina says in Hindi: “I have never snapped relationships made from the heart, nor have I ever spared anyone who has caused me grief. I have always treated relationships with utmost regard, and without lifting the trophy, I became the winner. It was this stubborn heart (read will) which defeated lockdown 2020 too. But now the scene will change.” Just as her clip ends, we see Salman appearing on the screen to say: “Because will give 2020 a fitting reply.”

Sharing Hina’s clip on Instagram, Colors TV posted: “Har choti badi chunauti ko kiya @realhinakhan ne apne jazbe se paar, par #BiggBoss ke ghar mein #AbScenePaltega! #BiggBoss2020 Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday raat 9 baje.”

Similarly, the promo featuring Bigg Boss 13’s winner Sidharth too gave a peak into his personality. Appearing in it, Sidharth says in Hindi: “If I feel something is right, then I don’t bother about what others have to say. It is with this principle in mind, I won Bigg Boss and crossed the hurdle called 2020. So this time around, who can challenge things the way I did? But the scene is going to change.” And again, we see Salman delivering what is likely to become his favourite line in the upcoming season - about Bigg Boss giving it back to 2020.

Another promo, released by Colors TV, featured Gauahar Khan. On Saturday, some pictures showing the newly designed set of Bigg Boss 14 house got leaked online. They showed how the entire set had been redone in the colours of the rainbow.

There has been a lot of speculation about the participants of Bigg Boss 14. Names such as Nia Sharma, Pavitra Punia, Akanksha Puri, Nishant Malkani, Eijaz Khan, Naina Singh and Vivian Dsena have been reported to be a part of the show. However, the makers have not officially announced the list of contestants.

Bigg Boss 14 will have its premiere on October 3 at 9 pm.

