Bigg Boss 14 house pics leaked, grand, more colourful new home awaits Salman Khan and contestants

Ahead of the 14th season of Salman Khan’s hit reality show Bigg Boss, pictures from the new design of the house have leaked online. Shared by an insider account on social media, the photos show a colourful new setup that awaits the new contestants.

The pictures show a bunch of low beds draped in pink and orange sheets. The chandeliers that cover up the ceiling are adorned with tinted glass of the colours of the rainbow. There is also a large, curved silver couch that can seat many people. The walls are adorned with mosaic glass art and a large artwork of a cat can also be seen.

Every year, the Bigg Boss house gets revamped to give the viewers a new flavour. The 14th season will also be hosted by Salman Khan and is expected to start airing from October 3.

According to an Indian Express report, the season will be themed around the coronavirus lockdown. “Throughout the lockdown, people have missed certain activities, be it shopping, eating out or watching films. As part of the luxury tasks, contestants would be able to win a chance to enjoy these in the Bigg Boss 14 house. As Salman Khan said in the teaser videos, this would be a befitting reply to 2020,” a source told the daily.

Colors channel also shared a picture of Salman mopping the floor. The caption read: “Salman says everyone is bored of shuttling between home and work. But not to phikar not as life is about to change with Bigg Boss’s power-packed entertainment coming for their rescue.”

Celebrities such as Nia Sharma, Pavitra Punia, Akanksha Puri, Nishant Malkani, Eijaz Khan, Naina Singh, Kumar Janu and Vivian Dsena are expected to join as contestants this year. However, no names have been confirmed yet.

