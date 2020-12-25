Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu reacts to Nikki Tamboli’s confession that she likes Aly Goni, says ‘I am also confused’

Jaan Kumar Sanu has reacted to Nikki Tamboli’s confession that she likes Aly Goni. Jaan, who was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 a few weeks ago, was rather vocal about his feelings for Nikki and even professed his love for her on the show.

Earlier this week, while talking to Rakhi Sawant, Nikki said that if Aly ever asks her if she likes him, she will say yes. “Mujhe woh genuinely pasand hai (I genuinely like him),” Nikki confessed, adding that Aly is only best friends with Jasmin Bhasin, and not in a relationship with her.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Jaan said that he is unsure if Nikki’s liking towards Aly is real. “Honestly, when it comes to Nikki, I have no idea. She’s got a gamer’s mind. So, I really don’t know if her feelings for Aly Goni are genuine. I am not in the house and also getting to see the footage as much as you guys are,” he said.

“Nikki is smitten by Aly since day one I guess. It’s good if she feels for him. It will also be good if it is for the game. Because that will definitely help Nikki to go ahead. I don’t know how true or false her entire sentence is, given the fact I am also a viewer now. So, I am also confused just like any other viewer,” he added.

Meanwhile, Aly and Jasmin are often seen discussing their bond in the Bigg Boss house, and wondering if there is more to their friendship than they realise. On Thursday night’s episode, he told her, “We won’t get into that boyfriend-girlfriend game. Either we will do something big, or just stay the way we are.” In the past, they have also talked about the possibility of them proposing to each other.

