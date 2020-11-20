Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu’s mother slams Nikki Tamboli’s accusations, says ‘It shows her culture, education, background’

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu’s mother, Rita Bhattacharya, has lashed out at Nikki Tamboli, who levelled some serious accusations against Jaan on the show. Nikki and Jaan, who became fast friends in the initial days of the show, have turned against each other in recent weeks.

Last week, Nikki had said that Jaan does not respect her personal space, and kisses her on the cheek without her consent. She told him to stop. “Your personality is very different from what I seek in a friend. You are not my type, even in friendship. From now on, I do not care whether you are here or not,” she said.

Now, Jaan’s mother has taken offence at the accusations. She told Pinkvilla, “Honestly, both Nikki and Jaan are trying to be good friends and I was happy to see their budding friendship inside but what she said about my son, I don’t think that is appreciated by anyone. She is doing all this below the belt game, it is very bad.”

Rita added, “What she did with Rahul during the task, was a national shame. And after that what she said about Jaan, I was so hurt, felt very insulted. But after some time, I realised that a girl can do this on national TV with Rahul, then this is very easy for her to do with Jaan. But she should know that the other side, we, are not from that culture, discussing such things on national TV just to be inside the house. It is insulting and nasty. It shows her culture, her education, and background, everything.”

Rita said that because Jaan is the youngest in the family, he is ‘soft’ and doesn’t get ‘nasty’ in fights. “He is trying,” she said.

Previously, she had told Zoom Digital that Jaan and Nikki’s flirtatious behaviour on the show is ‘good timepass’ and she is ‘enjoying’ it. “Yeh sab masti thi (This is all in good fun), I am enjoying this. You never know what Jaan is doing. I am enjoying it and everyone is enjoying it. Both of them are very young. It is a good timepass and at least they are doing something in the house. Masti wala jaisa time pass kar rahe hai (They are just having fun to pass the time),” she said.

