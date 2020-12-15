Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu takes a dig at Rahul Vaidya, says ‘wish we had such a vacation’

Singer Jaan Kumar Sanu, who was among the initial contestants to be voted out of the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 14, took a dig at the show hosted by Salman Khan and co-contestant Rahul Vaidya, who made a re-entry in the house days after choosing to walk out.

Tagging all the evicted contestants, Jaan tweeted, “Yaar ye kamaal hai. Vacation ke baad @rahulvaidya23 is back!!! Kaash hume bhi vacation milta aisa @PavitraPunia_ @shardulpandit11 @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND @OrmaxMedia Bigg Boss is becoming Bigg Resort . (This is amazing friends! Rahul Vaidya is back after his vacation. I wish we could have gotten a similar vacation).”

Shardul quickly responded to him and wrote, “Bhai tu hi ja @nikkitamboli to hai mera to vaisey bhi kaun MANJU? #ColorsTV #BiggBoss2020 #bb14 (You may go if you wish. At least Nikki Tamboli is there. Who do I have in there? Manju?).” Jaan replied, “Manju bhi Jhagdegi ab toh (Even Manju will fight now).”

Rahul made his entry this week, almost 10 days after having taken a voluntary exit from the show. On the season finale weekend, Salman had offered him a chance to quit and the singer declared he missed his family so much that he could not stay in the house any longer.

Upon his re-entry, Rahul said that after stepping out, he realized it was a mistake to quit the game midway. “My fans were upset that I left the show. My mom also said I was going great and should not have quit,” the singer said.

Salman chided Rahul and said, “Sab miss karte hain. Mai 6 maheene farm pe tha. Why? Because if I go home and galti se corona de diya to (Everyone misses parents. But I was at my farm for 6 months. Why? Because what if I went home and infected them with Covid-19)?” When Rahul mentioned that he was also upset because he did not get any response from Disha Parmar, Salman responded, “Ha humara yahi kaam hai…Disha is show ka hissa nahi thi, humara koi obligation nahi tha (Right! Is that our job? Disha was not part of this show so there were no obligations there).” Rahul had proposed to Disha for marriage and while the actor claimed she sent her response to Rahul, the answer is yet to come out in public.

While on the show, Jaan and Rahul shared rather cold relations. While Jaan had clearly confessed his feelings for Nikki, Rahul was often seen making him jealous by getting close to her. Till the time Jaan was on the show, Nikki claimed she treated Jaan as a friend or even less. Only after he was voted out, Nikki cried a lot and accepted his importance.

