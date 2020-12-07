Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin confesses she is dating Aly Goni for last 3 years, Kashmera Shah calls her a mastermind

Bigg Boss 14 has seen a complete change of pace with the entry of new challengers in the house. A new promo shows Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi and Vikas Gupta entering the house and ragging the remaining four contestants about their performance on the show. Amid all this, Jasmin Bhasin confesses being in relationship with Aly Goni, after calling him a friend in the house.

The new promo begins with the challengers’ arrival in the house. Without wasting a moment, they begin grilling the contestants. Kashmera spots Eijaz having food and goes on to pass comments at him. She tells him that he is hardly seen in the house and she sometimes wonders if he is even there in the house. As Eijaz continues to focus on his food, Kashmera says, “Eat, eat, its been nine weeks of you eating. If I would have been in your place, I would have lost my appetite after hearing all this.”

Manu Punjabi also grills Abhinav Shukla in a similar manner. He asks him if he has seen the entire house and says, “You are mostly seen on the couch and the husband-wife are seen eating together.”

Even Vikas Gupta tells the contestants about how they are seen sitting away from each other and nothing much happens in the house. He tells Abhinav how he came out as a ‘nice guy’ throughout his journey but a few mistakes on his part have spoiled his image. Kashmera also tells his wife and co-contestant Rubina Dilaik, “When you play an individual game, you have to think about yourself.”

Finally, the challengers move their focus to Jasmin. Vikas tells her, “You are someone who looks 22, acts 22, this body language -- what is this?” Kashmera tells her that she sent Aly out of the house by crying so much. Jasmin replies, “I am lucky that there’s someone who loves me so much. We have a three-year-long relationship. Whatever he says, it happens.” Kashmera calls it a “mastermind stroke”. Jasmin feels offended and says that she doesn’t like anyone passing off her relationship with Aly as a ‘game’. Kashmera replies, “If you don’t like being called a mastermind, should I call you a buddhu (foolish) player?”

