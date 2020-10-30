Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin reveals her marriage plans, wants to adopt a baby girl and ‘give her a great life’

Television actor Jasmin Bhasin, who is currently seen in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 14, opened up about her marriage plans. She said that she wants to be in it for the long haul and not settle into something that she will ‘give up’ after a while.

In a video from Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin was seen telling actor Shardul Pandit that she is okay with the idea of not getting married at all, if she does not find the right person. She also expressed her desire to adopt a girl and ‘give her a great life’.

“Mera aisa nahi hai ki karni hi karni hai, zabardasti. Nahi bhi hui, toh nahi karni. Shaadi waise nahi karni hai jo main beech mein give up karke chhod doon. I am not a quitter. Agar aisa koi nahi mila, toh koi problem nahi hai (It is not like I absolutely have to get married. If it doesn’t happen, it is okay. I don’t want a marriage which I will give up on after some time. I am not a quitter. If I don’t find the right person, it is okay),” she said.

Jasmin added that irrespective of her marriage, she would like to be a mother. “I want to adopt a baby girl and give her a great life, to the best of my capabilities,” she said.

Recently, Jasmin was in the news for her fight with singer Rahul Vaidya in a recent episode of Bigg Boss 14. She accused him of using physical force to threaten and intimidate a woman during a task. She also broke down and called him a ‘ghatiya aadmi (cheap man)’.

While television actor Karan Patel came out in support of Jasmin, she was slammed by former Bigg Boss contestants Kashmera Shah and Shefali Bagga for trying to play the gender card.

